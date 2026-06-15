Steelers Need to Sign Ex-Cowboys Starter Before It's Too Late

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need one more player. Their roster looks pretty good on paper, and even with questions about who's starting on the offensive line and if certain players will perform better in 2026, the overall group looks to be one that is ready to compete.

But on defense, they're one injury away from finding themselves in a very familiar place. One they have been in the last two years, that they don't want to be in again. And if Darnell Savage is showing anything, it's that you can't trust his health just yet. Meaning the Steelers need to make one final move.

The safety position should be pretty good for the Steelers this year, when DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker are on the field. Both players have injury histories, though, meaning it's hard to expect them to stay healthy for 17 games and a playoff run. The team hopes they do. Everyone does. But realistically, the Steelers have one more move to make.

Darnell Savage isn't it.

It took Savage nearly three months to finally sign his contract with the Steelers after agreeing to it in March. Whatever red flags he needed to get taken care of seemed to take longer than expected, and if that's any indication for the season, it's a sign to go get backup.

And there's one name that makes a ton of sense.

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) celebrates after making an interception against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Donovan Wilson spent five years with head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas. He started nearly every game he played in while recording six interceptions, 14 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

That's a good stat line for any player a team would be considering, but add the relationship with the head coach and that he's coming off a full 17-game season as a starter, Wilson is the ideal candidate for Pittsburgh.

Steelers Can't Wait, Though

This isn't the time to be patient for the Steelers. Wilson makes sense, it's easy to establish that. He won't be around forever, though.

The Steelers found themselves last year with Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Dugger as their starters and Chuck Clark starting the final game at safety. Two years prior, it was Damontae Kazee and Patrick Peterson playing safety to end the year.

It's not ideal to have that happen again.

This team can't allow themselves to take many risks. If they're a Super Bowl-chasing team, they need to prep for anything to happen. Losing safeties needs to be one of them.

And with a name like Wilson still on the market, Pittsburgh needs to strike fast.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!