Steelers Should Swing Massive Trade for Cardinals Star Safety

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a wonderful job addressing the shortcomings of their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign. They brought back quarterback Aaron Rodgers, acquired wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and reinforced the defense through free agent additions Sebastian Joseph Day and Jamel Dean.

The Steelers improved even more after a strong showing at the 2026 NFL Draft. The offensive lines received some notable additions and second-round pick Germie Bernard might turn out to be a future star on offense.

One position remains questionable, however, and that’s at safety. The team added veteran Darnell Savage, but where things currently stand, they have just three safeties with more than 10 games of NFL experience. They are one injury away from disaster, and that’s why they should swing a massive trade for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker.

Why This Deal Makes Sense for Steelers

The Pittsburgh pass defense was one of the NFL's worst in 2025. They finished with the fourth-worst defense stopping the pass, allowing an average of 243.9 passing yards per contest. They also finished 24th in total yards allowed, surrendering 356.9 total yards per game.

Not only were they consistently giving up yards and points, but they also were constantly vulnerable to big plays. Part of that was because of their usage. They were on the field for the second-most number of snaps of any defense in the NFL. Exhaustion and wear and tear played a factor, and the hope is that a more balanaced offensive attack can swing the time of possession battle back in their favor.

But another part of that issue was their inability to contain offenses. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or simply not having the speed or skills to keep up, it seemed like the Steelers were beaten over the top with regularity.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Budda Brings to Pittsburgh

Don't be fooled by some negative reports regarding Baker's 2025 season, because what he does as well as anyone is patrol from the free safety position. While he was tasked with playing more snaps in the slot and across the field, when Baker is roaming between the free safety position and blitzing from the box, he's a dynamic defender.

The Steelers could use Baker as a center fielder in their new defense. That would put him back in his element and free up DeShon Elliott to be an aggressive strong safety alongside him. When Elliott was at his best in 2024, he was shot out of a cannon exploding toward the ball carrier and line of scrimamge. He can play any role asked of him, but his sure tackling is a huge addition to the team's rushing defense.

The loser in this potential deal is recent free agent signing Jaquan Brisker. Asked to start alongside Elliott, he would be relegated to a rotational role. Coming off being a starter for multiple seasons with the Chicago Bears, Brisker wouldn't be thrilled with the demotion. But for the right price, bringing in the former All-Pro Budda Baker would be worth the risk.

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