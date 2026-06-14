Predicting Steelers Next Move: Another Blockbuster Trade?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have already improved their roster significantly ahead of the 2026 season. The offense has received much needed reinforcements and the defense has addressed a few major deficiencies.

The question now, as the team departs their OTAs and awaits their training camp, is what will the Steelers do next?

Some believe it will be quiet, but not me. The Steelers are a team that is close to being a legitimate contender, but they are still a few players short. The organization might not make another move over the coming weeks, but if they do it's clear what direction they are heading. The team will bring in another safety to bring the group into competency ahead of the regular season.

Why Steelers Need Another Safety

The safety group currently consists of starters DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker, plus recently signed Darnell Savage and second-year player Sebastian Castro. Players like Jalen Ramsey and Daylen Everette have the chance to shift to safety at some point, but for now, they are part of the cornerback room.

That leaves one backup with NFL experience in Savage. The other, Castro, dressed for eight games with the Steelers in 2025, recording two total tackles. All accounts state that he’s impressed so far during OTAs, but he still hasn’t fully earned the trust of the coaching staff.

Darnell Savage is also a wild card option in all of this. A former first-round pick in 2019, he hasn't been able to play a full season since 2022. If he's available, he gives the team a dependable option as the third safety. But if recent history predicts what's to come in 2026, the Steelers will be forced to play Castro more than they ever intended.

What Can Steelers Do?

The unfortunate answer to that question is not very much, unless the team wants to attempt a blockbuster move.

That's certainly possible, if the Steelers want to put their defense over the top. Some players, like Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, stand out as a potential option to shift the defense in Pittsburgh and the NFL landscape.

Outside of this hypothetical monumental deal, there is one real option on the table. The team could double down on the veteran free agent additions and target 28-year-old Taylor Rapp. The former Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills safety is not a starter anymore, but he's a Super Bowl winner with plenty of experience. Having him as the team's number four safety would be a huge upgrade over where things currently stand.

It would be wonderful if the Steelers had a major move in the works, and it was the final piece for a championship run. The reality is that this roster is largely set, with a few spots up for grabs when trainign camp and the preseason roll around. One of those spots should be backup safety, and the next move for the organization is just waiting for them in veteran safety Taylor Rapp.

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