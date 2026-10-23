Steelers' Nick Herbig Ready to Explode

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers paid big money to multiple members of their 2023 draft class this past offseason.

The trio of tight end Darnell Washington, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and linebacker Nick Herbig all cashed in over the summer, securing a sizable raise and their place on the franchise moving forward.

To begin the 2026 campaign, the recently-paid Steelers got off to a sluggish start. Benton recorded just six tackles, four of which were assisted, over the opening three weeks. Herbig had half of a great game in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, but his lack of production outside of that turned him into an early candidate for the fanbase's criticism.

Then, Week 6 happened. Herbig recorded six tackles, all solo and 2.0 sacks. It was exactly the type of bounce-back performance the 24-year-old edge rusher needed.

Now, he heads to Paris, France, hoping that Week 6 outing was just the beginning.

All signs point to Herbig exploding over the next few weeks, continuing with the team's Week 7 international contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Injuries Impacting Steelers' OLB Room

The biggest and most obvious reason to believe in Herbig right now is that the Steelers are likely going to rely on him more over the coming contest or two.

Starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith popped up on the team's injury report recently with a groin injury. The severity of his injury is not yet known, but the Steelers don't have to wait to find out.

While Highsmith deals with whatever this ailment is, they have Herbig right there. He's another starter ready to be deployed by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Through the first six games, Herbig has played in just 204 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. That figure accounts for 54% of the Steelers' total defensive snaps. With Highsmith limited, Herbig will be on the field way more.

And when he's on the field, Herbig produces. He's proven that time and time again. In Paris against the Saints, Herbig is about to get another huge chance to remind the NFL.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during player introductions against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbig Shines Overseas

Another reason to buy the Herbig stock for this weekend is the fact that the Steelers linebacker has a bit of history on his side.

Last year, the Steelers also traveled across the Atlantic Ocean for a regular-season game. They met the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, and Herbig was one of the standout performers.

He finished that game with five total tackles and 1.5 sacks, giving Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz nightmares in the process.

Herbig doesn't need any extra incentive or motivation to go out there and try to dominate. It's in his professional nature. But it's a nice reminder that history is on the young edge rusher's side as he tries to get back on track.

And getting back on track is exactly what Herbig is doing. It began in Week 6 and will take the next step in Week 7, as Herbig returns to being the dynamic and productive defender the Steelers need.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51), tight end JJ Galbreath (87) and safety Deshon Elliott (25) during the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect