Steelers Sign TE Darnell Washington to Four-Year Extension

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping Darnell Washington around for another four years, signing the former third-round tight end to a contract extension, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Washington is the team's third contract extension this spring, joining kicker Chris Boswell and edge rusher Nick Herbig. He's the second member of the 2023 draft class after he and Herbig signed in back-to-back days.

Washington's deal is worth $42 million and includes $21 million in guaranteed money.

Sources: The #Steelers and TE Darnell Washington have agreed to a 4-year, $42m extension.



The massive tight end has developed into a key piece of Pittsburgh's offense and has been everything the Steelers hoped for when they drafted him. pic.twitter.com/PVLVF5Qh8S — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 4, 2026

The 6-foot-7 tight end out of Georgia found a nice groove for himself on the offensive side of the ball last season and became a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers while being used as a key piece to the running game. Under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Washington's role is expected to grow even more.

"Love Darnell, he's been here every day, in the classroom, good student, he's a pro’s pro," McCarthy said about Washington during minicamp. "I've been veryimpressed with him. He's done everything we've asked. I know I keep saying this, it's year one that you get to know your players, go to certain schemes, you may tilt one way or the other variations of schemes, and definitely we've been doing that with our tight ends, and he's a big part of that reason."

The Steelers aren't done with their offseason extensions, either. Outside of Washington, Herbig and Boswell, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton and Spencer Anderson could all ink deals before the season.

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