Steelers Opponent Already Calling Out Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the regular season, heading to Florida for just their second NFC matchup of the 2026 season.

The game doesn't bring a ton of rivalry with it. Danny Smith and Kenneth Gainwell are the two ties people will be talking about, but besides that, the Steelers and Buccaneers aren't a storied NFL matchup. That doesn't mean there won't be smack talk, though, and it's already starting for one rookie linebacker.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick, Josiah Trotter, is already looking forward to Aaron Rodgers signing a football for him. He's not just going to ask him for an autograph, though; he's going to make sure that ball has meaning behind it.

Speaking on MrBucsNation's Twitter account, Trotter made it known that he's going to intercept Rodgers during the game, and then ask him to sign the ball.

"I actually have a picture with him when I went to an Eagles game," Trotter said. "And I remember the time I saw him, my mom called him over, tried to get his attention, I got a picture with him. I still have it in my phone.

"I gre up loving A-Rod and his celebration. ... After that game, I'm gonna have to at least try and ask him, if he says no, I've gotta try and see if I can get a jersey. I'm gonna speak it into existence, but when I get that interception, see if I can get that ball signed, too."

#Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter looked up to #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and wanted to play QB growing up. In the end, Trotter played linebacker but will still be looking to make an impression on Rodgers in Week 6 of the upcoming season. He's also excited to get after… pic.twitter.com/aNyiZCXNCK — James Hill (MrBucsNation) (@MrBucsNation) July 23, 2026

Trotter Won't Be Alone

Aaron Rodgers has made it known that this is his #LastRodeo in the NFL as he prepares to retire and sail off into the sunset with his family at 42-years-old. That means that as much as teams and players will pay their respects to the future Hall of Famer, they'll also be looking for that final blow against him.

Trotter won't be the only person looking for an interception, sack, or big moment against Rodgers and the Steelers. He won't be the only rookie looking to do so, either. But he may be the only one calling out an interception a few months in advance.

Trotter did make it known that Rodgers and Dak Prescott are the two quarterbacks he's looking to make a play against as a rookie. Being a huge Rodgers fan growing up, he's only going to get his one shot to do so, and the Steelers - and their quarterback - will be trying to making sure it doesn't happen.

Rodgers might toss this up on his bulletin board during the season, but he'll have other Buccaneers players to worry about as well. If he does hear this, though, don't expect him to be testing the waters against Trotter, and instead making sure the rookie never gets a shot to make an impact.

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