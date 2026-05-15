Ranking Every Game on the Steelers Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The difficulty of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 schedule varies quite drastically.

From having two games against the Cleveland Browns and facing the NFC South to staring down a first-place slate of games after winning the AFC North last season, the Steelers have their fair share of both gimmes and real challenges.

With that, here are our rankings of all 17 of Pittsburgh's regular season contests from easiest to hardest.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

17). Home vs. Cleveland Browns (Week 8)

Though this game comes on the heels of Pittsburgh's trip to Paris, it shouldn't have much of an issue getting the better of the Browns in this one.

Not having a Week 8 bye does sting a little bit, and Cleveland's defense should once again be among the league's best, but the Steelers won't have any problems limiting an anemic Browns offense.

16). @ Tennessee Titans (Week 17)

Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, might be a handful for Pittsburgh's defense, and Tennessee did upgrade its roster this offseason while welcoming in a new staff led by head coach Robert Saleh.

Even so, the Steelers will simply be hungrier and have more to play for in the penultimate game of the season at the new Nissan Stadium. That doesn't necessarily mean securing a victory will be easy, however.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

15). @ Cleveland Browns (TNF, Week 4)

Pittsburgh has fell on Thursday Night Football to the Browns on three occasions since 2019 and is on a four-game losing streak at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland projects as one of the NFL's worst teams yet again, though, so it's tough to justify ranking it any higher than this.

14). Home vs. Atlanta Falcons (Week 1)

The Falcons aren't a pushover by any means with talent on both sides of the ball, including superstar running back Bijan Robinson, but their quarterback room of Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa leaves a lot to be desired.

Add in the fact that the Steelers are hosting them for their first Week 1 home game since 2023 and just their second since 2015, and Atlanta suddenly doesn't seem like such a daunting opponent in a rowdy environment at Acrisure Stadium.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) celebrates with Jalen Ramsey (5) after recovering a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

13). Home vs. Indianapolis Colts (Week 5)

The Colts came into Pittsburgh with a 7-1 record during Week 9 last season and were promptly defeated 27-20, which should give the latter plenty of confidence heading into this rematch.

After losing seven games in a row to finish the 2025 campaign, which was largely a byproduct of Daniel Jones rupturing his Achilles tendon, Indianapolis can't be given the benefit of the doubt and will have to reprove itself.

12). Home vs. Carolina Panthers (Week 16)

The Panthers made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2017, though they did so with an 8-9 record that was enough to take home the lowly NFC South after winning tiebreakers over the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina made a few splashes on the defensive side of the ball in free agency by adding EDGE rusher Jaelan Phillips and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, but Bryce Young and the rest of Carolina's offense isn't going to put any fear into the hearts of the Steelers' defense.

11). @ New Orleans Saints (NFL Paris Game, Week 7)

The Saints have had a rough go of it since Drew Brees retired. Their core of Tyler Shough, Jordyn Tyson, Chris Olave, Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara coupled with a strong offensive line has the potential to be a problem for the league as soon as this year, however.

Pittsburgh is the more talented and experienced team, but New Orleans could give it a run for its money over in Paris.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) exchange words in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10). Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Week 3)

The Bengals have missed the playoffs for three seasons in a row despite assembling one of the more impressive offenses across the NFL, with significant injuries to Joe Burrow in two of those campaigns primarily to blame for that slump.

Burrow is back and ready to go, though the Steelers' offense could have a field day against what's still an underwhelming Cincinnati defense even after trading for Dexter Lawrence.

9). @ Cincinnati Bengals (SNF, Week 10)

The same points from above still stand, just with the caveat that having to try and defend Cincinnati's explosive offense will be tougher on the road in a primetime setting for Pittsburgh.

8). @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 6)

The Steelers have historically dominated the Buccaneers, going 10-2 against them all-time.

Tampa Bay remains a daunting opponent regardless of its collapse in 2025, and Baker Mayfield could very easily prevail over Pittsburgh's defense with his assortment of weapons on offense.

Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

7). Home vs. Denver Broncos (Black Friday, Week 12)

The Broncos had a top-three scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game) in the NFL last season, and they led the league in sacks by a wide margin with 68.

As such, finding ways to put points on the board is going to be a laborious task for the Steelers. On the flip side, holding Bo Nix and Denver's offense is a reasonable ask for the team's improved defense.

6). @ Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF, Week 14)

Jacksonville was superb last year, going 13-4, but it's hard to foresee it matching that record in 2026.

That doesn't mean the Jaguars won't make it back to the postseason or be competitive, but Pittsburgh has a realistic shot of going into EverBank Field on Monday Night Football and coming away with a victory.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) cases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

5). Home vs. Baltimore Ravens (Week 18)

It would come as a surprise if the Ravens finish under .500 for a second-straight season now that Jesse Minter is the team's head coach.

In what is lining up as a rematch of the Week 18 classic the two sides played in 2025, the Steelers have enough of a history of limiting Lamar Jackson that they should feel pretty confident about their chances, even without Mike Tomlin on the sideline, against a Baltimore team that profiles as a serious contender.

4). @ New England Patriots (Week 2)

Pittsburgh secured a win at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 last season, but repeating that outcome on the road against Drake Maye and the reigning AFC champions could require a Herculean effort, especially if they end up acquiring A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

3). Home vs. Houston Texans (SNF, Week 13)

Getting revenge on the Texans after they decimated them 30-6 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs back in January won't be a walk in the park by any means for the Steelers considering just how stout Houston is on defense.

2). @ Baltimore Ravens (Week 15)

Pittsburgh is 5-1 in its last six regular season contests at M&T Bank Stadium. In a late-season bout that should have implications for both the AFC North and Wild Card races, however, finding a way to escape with a win will be tougher than usual.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled on the two yard line by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and safety Damontae Kazee (23) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

1). @ Philadelphia Eagles (Week 11)

The Steelers have had zero luck at Lincoln Financial Field (0-4 record) and haven't won in the city of Philadelphia since 1965.

The Eagles fell in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season after winning Super Bowl LIX the year prior, and they're once again primed to compete for a title in 2026.

For all those reasons, this matchup is the toughest on Pittsburgh's schedule.

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