Kenneth Gainwell Explains Why He Left Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving in a different direction at running back, replacing Kenneth Gainwell with Rico Dowdle for 2026.

The move didn't come without the Steelers' efforts to re-sign Gainwell. The team made it known throughout the offseason that they wanted their Team MVP back for another run, but the 27-year-old had other plans.

In free agency, Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and shared with the local media why he decided to head to the NFC over agreeing to a new deal with Pittsburgh.

"It was a great option for me," Gainwell said. "I wanted to be here last year, but you know, I am just happy to be here now. It was a great opportunity for me back in the South where I am from and just come here."

Gainwell has nothing but appreciation for the Steelers after allowing him to take on a bigger role after years of playing with the Philadelphia Eagles, behind Saquan Barkley.

"I think it opened up a couple of people’s eyes just to see what I really can do," Gainwell said. "Me going out there to do all I can on the field basically just proved what I can do and what I have been doing all of my career. Even if it has been hidden, it’s now coming to the light. I am very appreciative for the opportunity that Pittsburgh had given me to shine my light and now come here and do great things."

He finished the season with 1,023 all-purpose yards, being second on the team in rushing yards and receptions.

New Chapter for Steelers

The Steelers are moving on to Dowdle as their running back alongside Jaylen Warren this season. Dowdle signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers. He's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy as his head coach.

”When I came out of (the University of) South Carolina, Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys gave me my first opportunity in the NFL,” Dowdle explained about why he signed with the Steelers. ”I built that relationship with him. I was there with him in Dallas for, what, five years? So, yeah, just been building that relationship with him and it definitely played a major role into my decision to come here to Pittsburgh.”

Warren and Dowdle will be the 1A and 1B in Pittsburgh's backfield with Kaleb Johnson working as their third. And while they wanted to have Gainwell return for at least another year, they're thrilled to have Dowdle join them in 2026.

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