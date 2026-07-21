Aaron Rodgers Shares Heartfelt Photos Before Steelers Camp

Aaron Rodgers had some pretty notable personal news to announce before he heads to training camp in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After previously hosting a bonding week with several Steelers wide receivers and quarterbacks, Rodgers put out a post on Instagram featuring pictures of him with several members of his family, including his mom, dad and brother Luke, that was captioned, "Another bonding week. #fam."

Rodgers had been estranged from his close family for at least a decade, though their relationship had slowly begun to be mended over recent years.

As pointed out by CBS Sports' John Breech, Rodgers revealed in Ian O'Connor's book "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers", which released in 2024, that his father watched him play in the American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in 2023 and the pair spent time there together.

Additionally, both of Rodgers' parents were at his New York Jets debut in 2023, which was cut short due to his season-ending Achilles injury he suffered on the first drive of the game.

Can Rodgers Have Storybook Ending to Career?

Though Rodgers previously declared that the 2025 campaign would be his last run in the NFL, it's hard not to take his word this time around considering he'll turn 43-years-old in December and came back to the Steelers largely as a result of head coach Mike McCarthy, who he spent over a decade working next to with the Green Bay Packers, being hired as Mike Tomlin's successor.

Rodgers is far removed from his prime at this point, but that doesn't mean he isn't still a starting-caliber quarterback. Furthermore, his arm strength is still there and hasn't declined to the same level that his mobility has.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, he may not have much of a ceiling at this stage of his career. On the flip side, Rodgers carries a rather high floor as someone who rarely makes poor decisions and sees the field about as well as any quarterback in the league.

Pittsburgh diligently added skill position talent around Rodgers this offseason in the form of wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard while also replacing Kenneth Gainwell with Rico Dowdle, giving the four-time MVP ample weapons to work with.

If Rodgers can improve just a little bit from his performance in 2025, which saw him throw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions as the Steelers won the AFC North with a 10-7 record, the team has a chance to go on a run should the pieces around him fit together as well.

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