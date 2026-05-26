Steelers Have Options for Roman Wilson Replacement

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) with building excitement. The organization stepped into the next phase of the offseason with the team arriving at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, as new head coach Mike McCarthy begins implementing his offensive system.

That new Steelers system includes some new faces, as well as many returning ones trying to figure out how they fit into McCarthy’s vision. One of those players is third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson. After injuries robbed him of his rookie campaign and his second year wasn’t much better, Wilson enters a pivotal point in his NFL career. Despite his talent, he’s failed to make the impact many believed he would, and he finds himself likely on his last leg in Pittsburgh.

As Wilson tries to earn his spot on the roster, the Steelers have to make plans to replace him. While they make plans and begin their search, there are a few key elements the Steelers should look for.

Run Blockers

One of the things all three of the Steelers’ top receivers have in common is their stoutness in run blocking. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are both massive human beings, and they use that strength to their advantage as run blockers, So too does rookie draft pick Germie Bernard, who showed an aptitude for run blocking with the University of Alabama.

The West Coast-style offense McCarthy figures to run in Pittsburgh is defined by quick strike attacks. The receivers on the roster will be featured heavily and often in this new-look offense.

But they also have to help pave the way for the run game. The quick strike offense is rendered futile if the running game cannot put and sustain pressure on the defense.

When looking at a potential replacement for Wilson, run-blocking abilities are crucial. The team is already filled with playmakers at the position, and that doesn’t even mention exciting rookies Eli Heidenreich and Kaden Wetjen. What they need the most at wide receiver is another trusted blocker.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Know Your Role

A huge factor in any potential wide receiver shakeup is understanding and accepting the roles that McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio require. That’s what makes the possibility of getting former number one receivers like Tyreek Hill or DeAndre Hopkins such a mismatch.

Those are players that still play like they are top of the depth chart guys, but the production doesn’t match.

The Steelers need a player who can fall in line. Whether that’s a veteran who accepts that his talents and productivity have declined or a player who is suited for the third or fourth spot on the depth chart doesn’t matter, it just has to be a person who comes in and knows that he will be a secondary and tertiary option on this offense.

What Options Fit That Description?

One player who immediately comes to mind is former Steelers second-round draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster. Almost 30 years old, he’s no longer the explosive young athlete he was when the organization first drafted him, but that’s irrelevant. He’s big, strong and can block, exactly what the Steelers’ offense needs from a fourth receiver.

Other options that could be on the table are Noah Brown or Deebo Samuel, or even a recovering player like Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who was recently cleared to begin activities after a torn Achilles.

It’s not the most exciting search, but the Steelers would benefit from filling out and balancing their wide receiver room. Wilson might have taken the strides necessary to become that final receiver on the roster, but it’s still a long shot. The fact of the matter is that the Steelers could look to replace the third-year pass-catcher, and it’s clear how they would go about doing that.

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