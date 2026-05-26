Roman Wilson is Steelers Odd Man Out at WR

PITTSBURGH -- It's a new year and fresh start for the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room. After general manager Omar Khan traded for veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr., giving the organization another top option alongside DK Metcalf, he didn't stop there.

The Steelers added another playmaker at wide receiver in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The franchise traded up six spots to select Germie Bernard out of Alabama. One of the most complete players in the NCAA last season, he comes in as the presumed third receiver on the depth chart.

With Aaron Rodgers back as the starter, the organization will likely add another veteran. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has shown a preference for experienced receivers over his 21 seasons in the NFL, making the case even stronger for another addition to the room before the 2026 regular season begins. That spells potential trouble for Bernard as he steps into his first NFL campaign, but it's even worse news for third-year receiver Roman Wilson. Even after changing his number ahead of the new year, he remains the odd man out in Pittsburgh.

A Battle Wilson Can't Win

The deck is stacked against Wilson. Not only was he already in the doghouse the first two years of his career, now he has to make his case in front of a brand new coaching staff. A staff that had no say in the team drafting Wilson in the first place.

What this current staff did have a say in, however, was drafting Bernard. In addition, they brought in receiver and returner Kaden Wetjen and all-around offensive threat Eli Heidenreich.

This current staff also has familiarity with Rodgers and how he operates. Many of the coaches on Mike McCarthy's staff worked with him while with the Green Bay Packers, and now they reunite in Pittsburgh. He is the player they will defer to when it comes to roster personnel decisions.

It all spells trouble for the 24-year-old Wilson.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Will the Steelers Do?

The hope is that the Steelers give Wilson a real chance to be the third or fourth receiver this season. With him and Bernard battling for reps and providing some depth production behind the top duo, it could provide the pieces for the diverse passing attack McCarthy is attempting to institute.

What feels like a stronger bet, however, is that the Steelers will add another player with NFL experience. Whether that's one of the many free agents still available or some trade option no one sees coming, the Steelers will give Rodgers whatever he wants for his farewell tour.

It probably doesn't involve Roman Wilson.

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