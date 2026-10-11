Steelers Out of Marvin Harrison Jr. Race

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be the landing spot for a former top pick.

According to insider Mark Kaboly, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not heading to the Steelers, though he is expected to be officially traded in the near future.

"Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade will become official either later today or on Monday. Harrison is NOT coming to the Steelers, I've been told," Kaboly wrote on X.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade will become official either later today or on Monday. Harrison is NOT coming to the Steelers, I've been told. #NoYeet — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 11, 2026

Harrison Jr. Hopes Were Short-Lived

On October 10, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cardinals were finalizing a deal involving Harrison Jr., and that the former No. 4 overall pick was told that he would be inactive for the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions as all of the details were finalized.

No destination was announced at the time, which left the door open for plenty of speculation about Harrison Jr.'s landing spot.

As such, there was at least a possibility that Pittsburgh was among the suitors for Harrison Jr. The team already could've used another receiver before Michael Pittman Jr. was placed on the reserve/injured list after aggravating his foot injury, and the fact that he will now miss at least four games further exacerbated that need.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now that Kaboly has noted that the Steelers won't be the team to strike a deal with Arizona for Harrison Jr., however, they'll have to look elsewhere if they plan on adding a receiver ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Could Steelers Make a WR Move?

Harrison Jr. would've been an intriguing add for Pittsburgh considering he was largely considered a generational prospect out of Ohio State in the 2024 NFL Draft who hasn't lived up to expectations with the Cardinals.

Schefter also reported that Arizona had been searching for "first-round value" in exchange for Harrison Jr., though, which may have been far out of the range of the Steelers' comfort zone.

It remains to be seen what the Cardinals ultimately get for Harrison Jr. wherever they end up trading him. There are better uses of Day 1 and 2 picks in Pittsburgh's situation, and missing out isn't the worst outcome in the world.

The Steelers will count on DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard for as long as Pittman Jr. is out. That's a pretty solid group, but there is room for another mid-tier addition or so if the organization finds a move worth making.

There are other position groups around Pittsburgh's roster in more need of reinforcements, though, so it's no guarantee that the front office will supplement its receiving corps.

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