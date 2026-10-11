Are Steelers in on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase joined the rest of the NFL world this weekend is anxiously waiting to find out where Marvin Harrison Jr. was going to end up. And the big question for those rooting for the black and gold is: will it be with the Steelers?

The NFL world exploded when several insiders reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was going to be traded. The team ruled him inactive for their Week 5 matchup and all reports claimed that a deal was "being finalized," but that nothing was going to be announced until both teams played.

Why? That's a question for later. But who? That is what everyone is waiting to find out.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. pic.twitter.com/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Are the Steelers Involved?

That we don't know yet. The Steelers weren't expected to be in on Harrison Jr. at this point in the season, but with Michael Pittman Jr. going on Injured Reserve and the team landing an extra 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Joey Porter Jr., they do have the option to make a move. And it wouldn't hurt them.

Don't expect Pittsburgh to be the front-runners, even if they're in on the deal, though. While this all feels like the Cardinals are trying to get a better offer last second, the Steelers won't be a team to try and overpay for Harrison Jr.

If they're negotiating, don't expect them to budge too much.

Steelers Make Sense, Though

It does make sense for Pittsburgh, though. This team is without Pittman Jr. for the next four week, minimum. While they drafted Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers hasn't shown too much faith in younger wide receivers, and Bernard may have to wait for his real opportunity to shine.

Roman Wilson and DK Metcalf are playing fine, but neither is looking like a bona fide star. Really, the Steelers could simply use options, and Harrison Jr. might be the best one out there.

While the former fourth-overall pick hasn't reached the peak many were hoping for this early in his career, he is just 24 years old and viewed as one of the highest-potential players in the NFL.

The Steelers would/do have an opportunity to bring in a young wide receiver who still has two years on his rookie contract and is eligible for a fifth-year option in 2028.

That wideout could grow with Drew Allar or Will Howard, or whoever they bring in next to be their young passer in 2027. And with plenty of time together, Harrison Jr., Bernard, Wilson and a young QB could be the next evolution of the Steelers offense.

Are the Steelers determined enough to make something happen? Do they have interest in Harrison Jr. at all? These are all questions we'll find out at a later date.

Maybe with one simple answer, if they're on the opposite end of the deal. And until it's revealed where he's going, we'll all be on the edge of our seats, waiting to see - and waiting to see if the Steelers could shock us.

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