Steelers Place Starting WR on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose one of their top wide receivers for the next few weeks at the very least.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has landed on the reserve/injured list.

The Steelers are placing WR Michael Pittman (foot) on short-term IR, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ZLZM5V8hGd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2026

Pittman Jr. aggravated his injury this week, per head coach Mike McCarthy, and he noted at the time that it was likely to keep him out for several weeks.

It's been a constant issue for Pittman Jr. throughout the season, which is often the case with plantar fasciitis. He missed the Steelers' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots due to the injury, though he returned in Week 3 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and was also active in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittman Jr. was not productive between those two contests, however, finishing with a combined 31 yards before now being placed on IR, which will keep him out for a minimum of four weeks.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Steelers Will Adapt at WR Without Pittman Jr.

For now, Pittsburgh will rely heavily on DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson at receiver while Pittman Jr. is on the mend, and second-round pick Germie Bernard will also see a rise in his playing time as well.

Metcalf had a string of drops over the first few games of the season and had just 98 yards heading into the Steelers' matchup with the Browns last week.

While Pittsburgh fell by a score of 27-24, Metcalf was among the bright spots for the team, as he broke out for 115 yards on five catches.

If he can keep putting up No. 1 receiver-type production on a weekly basis, that would go a long way towards the Steelers' passing game operating at a high level without Pittman Jr. on the field.

Wilson also had a nice outing vs. Cleveland, recording 74 yards and a touchdown. He's already exceeded his yard total from 2025 at 188, and as the No. 2 receiver for the time being, he's become all the more integral to Pittsburgh's offense.

Bernard has just 60 yards on seven receptions so far this year, though he did garner eight targets and hauled in four of them for 35 yards when Pittman Jr. was sidelined vs. New England.

He's likely not going to be targeted that much on a game-to-game basis while Pittman Jr. is out, though he should still factor in quite heavily.

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