After not acquiring any wide receivers at the trade deadline, one NFL insider believes the Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially check in on free agent Brandon Aiyuk.

On his self-titled podcast with Ty Schmit of 'The Pat McAfee Show", ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that it would make sense for the Steelers to register interest in Aiyuk, who was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers.

"How many times have we heard the Pittsburgh Steelers connected to wide receivers the last couple years, including for Brandon Aiyuk?" Schefter said. "If the guy that you considered trading for at one point now were a free agent, would it not make sense that the Pittsburgh Steelers would check in?"

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Aiyuk Rollercoaster

It's safe to say the Steelers dodged a bullet after their pursuit of Aiyuk via trade in the summer of 2024 fell flat.

Instead, Aiyuk inked a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco before proceeding to play in just seven more games for the franchise.

He tore his MCL and ACL in Week 7 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and did not play at all in 2025.

The 49ers later voided the guaranteed money in his deal for the 2026 season back in November 2025 (per ESPN's Nick Wagoner) because Aiyuk was not meeting the requirements of his contract.

San Francisco also placed him on the reserve/left squad list last December, and Aiyuk's social media activity drew attention for all the wrong reasons, too.

From posting a video of himself chanting "Go Commanders!" despite being under contract with the 49ers to having a warrant for his arrest issued after posting a video of himself speeding past Levi's Stadium, Aiyuk became a major headache for San Francisco.

That saga finally came to an end with his release after he was reinstated by the NFL on November 9, and Pittsburgh does profile as a logical landing spot for his services.

Whether or not it makes sense for the Steelers to seriously pursue him, though, is a whole different question.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Is Aiyuk Worth It for Pittsburgh?

While Roman Wilson (finger) returned from the reserve/injured list in Week 11 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, while it appears Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be activated in time to face the Denver Broncos on Black Friday in Week 12, the Steelers could still use wide receiver help.

DK Metcalf has struggled mightily for Pittsburgh, as he's on pace for a career-low 738 yards and has a catch rate of 48 percent over 75 targets on the season.

While he will not be suspended following his ejection against the Eagles after committing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, Metcalf has been a massive net negative for the Steelers. It doesn't help that he still has three seasons left on a four-year, $132 million contract, either.

With some of those issues the organization is currently dealing with in regards to Metcalf, it's worth wondering if they'd be willing to take on all of the risks Aiyuk poses given his recent off-field history.

The 28-year-old also hasn't played in two years after his major knee injury. He has a history of playing at a star level, as he recorded a combined 2,357 yards between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, but he's a long way removed from those years at this point.

As a possible practice squad addition to start out, adding a player with as high of a ceiling as Aiyuk could help Pittsburgh's offense kick back into gear.

There might be too many hurdles to clear for the Steelers, however, and signing Aiyuk is something the organization may avoid as a result.