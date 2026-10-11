Three Reasons Steelers Beat Colts in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back home at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5 for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

This game will mark the fifth-straight season in which the two teams have faced one another. The Steelers won the latest bout, defeating the Colts by a score of 27-20 in Week 9 last year.

Here are three reasons why Pittsburgh could defeat Indianapolis once again and move to 3-2 on the season.

Colts' Lack of Pressure Gives Aaron Rodgers Plenty of Time to Throw

Indianapolis' defense has been one of the worst in the league up to this point in the season. It is allowing the third-most yards per game (392.3), and the unit has struggled significantly to generate consistent pressure.

According to SumerSports, the Colts' pressure rate of 32.0 percent is the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Pittsburgh's offensive line hasn't done a good job of keeping Aaron Rodgers upright, evidenced by the fact that it allowed five sacks in a Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns to go with the unit's allowed pressure rate of 42.1 percent on the year (ninth-worst in league, per SumerSports).

In the Steelers' best game of the season from a pass protection standpoint thus far in a Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, however, Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in what was one of his best performances for the black and gold.

The blueprint is there for a similar outing against Indianapolis, even with Michael Pittman Jr. out after aggravating his foot injury, given that Indianapolis' pass rush is well below-average.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' EDGE Rushers Get Best of Colts' OTs

T.J. Watt has completely bounced back from a disappointing 2025 campaign, as he's tied for the third-most sacks in the league with 4.5 while also having a forced fumble (and recovery) as well as a pick-six to his name.

Alex Highsmith isn't far behind Watt with 3.0 sacks, and while Nick Herbig doesn't have any sacks after signing a four-year, $100 million extension in the offseason, his 20.5 percent pressure rate (per SumerSports) suggests he's due for some production on that front.

Colts starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Jalen Travis, meanwhile, are allowing pressure rates of 8.5 percent (12th-worst among offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps) and 10.3 percent (fourth-worst), respectively.

Watt, Highsmith and Herbig should all be able to feast as a result, and they could help shut down Indianapolis' passing attack while constantly getting to Daniel Jones in the pocket.

Pittsburgh Wins Turnover Battle

So far this season, Pittsburgh's defense has recorded four interceptions and recovered four fumbles while having a turnover margin of +2.

The Colts, meanwhile, currently own the worst turnover margin in the league at -6. They've thrown four interceptions and lost four fumbles while having forced just a single interception and recovered one fumble thus far on defense.

Though the Steelers will play without several key pieces on defense, including Derrick Harmon (placed on IR with foot injury) and Jamel Dean (ankle) while DeShon Elliott remains on IR after having his 21-day practice window opened this week, they still have an advantage when it comes to winning the turnover battle, and doing so is paramount to coming away with a victory.

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