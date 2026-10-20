Steelers' Jalen Ramsey Is Not the Same Player Anymore - And That's Great News

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey is not the same player he used to be. He's not even the same player he was when he first arrived in Pittsburgh before the 2025 season.

When the Steelers acquired Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in the summer of '25, they anticipated getting a starting outside cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. Instead, they landed a player who was still an excellent player, but wasn't quite fit for the role.

So far in 2026, however, Ramsey has arguably been the team's most impressive defensive player. Even more impressive is that he's achieving this in his newfound role as a hybrid safety and nickel cornerback. His game-sealing sack in overtime of Week 6 was the latest example of Ramsey making big plays for this defense.

It took some time, but it's clear now that Ramsey's transformation from All-Pro outside corner to an elite and versatile defensive back is complete.

Ramsey Running the Show

Ramsey's play on the field speaks for itself this season. Through six games, he has 37 total tackles. He's recorded eight or more in a game three times so far this season, and 23 of his total tackles have been recorded individually. In addition, he has two sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Beyond his production on the field, Ramsey is undoubtedly one of the most respected voices within the organization. His winning pedigree and individual accomplishments set him apart from a majority of the defense, and it's clear that when he speaks, the team listens.

Ahead of their Week 5 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, Ramsey pointed out a slight "disconnect" between the players and coaching staff. He didn't mean it alarmingly, later clarifying his comments via social media. The problem, however, was that he was spot on. There was a disconnect between the players and staff.

That was rectified in Week 5, however. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, now down on the sidelines instead of in the booth on game days, was right alongside his players. As a result, the communication and performance improved. They allowed 332 yards to the Colts in Week 5, but limited them to just 22 points. In Week 6, they turned things up a notch, limiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just 224 yards and 19 points.

Over those two games, Ramsey recorded 19 total tackles, both of his sacks in 2026 and one pass defended. And he's done it all while recovering from a fractured wrist.

That's a veteran leading by example, not just by his words. He called for accountability on all sides, and everyone responded.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates afetr the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One More All-Pro Year?

After the 2025 season, I would have called you nuts for suggesting that Ramsey could regain his All-Pro form. Even his Pro Bowl selection last year felt like an obligatory invitation more than one based on merit.

About to turn 32 years old and with over 150 games in his NFL career, it's fair to wonder how much he had left in the tank.

Boy, was I wrong.

Ramsey is playing like an All-Pro defensive back. Call him a nickel cornerback, if you prefer. Call him a safety, if that feels more appropriate.

It doesn't really matter. What matters is that Ramsey is no longer the player he was when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The player he is now, however, is a versatile playmaker in the secondary. And it's exactly what this Steelers defense needed.