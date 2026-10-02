Steelers' Derrick Harmon Carted Off Field During Browns Game

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' bright young stars on defense suffered a foot injury early in the second quarter on Thursday Night Football.

Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was seen limping off the field during the Cleveland Browns' drive that ultimately ended in a 28-yard rushing touchdown by Jaleel McLaughlin, which was set all up by a Denzel Ward interception.

The 2025 first-round pick later made his way to the blue medical tent on the Steelers' sideline before he was carted off to the locker room with his left cleat off, as seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast of the game.

Pittsburgh has gone on to announce that Harmon is questionable to return to the contest with his injury.

Harmon made the biggest play of the Steelers' 30-27 Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, recording a strip sack of Joe Burrow with less than a minute left in the game that Sebastian Joseph-Day ultimately recovered.

The Steelers have a good amount of depth along the interior of their defensive line, but losing Harmon for any amount of time would deliver a pretty significant blow.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) is taken off the field for an injury against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries Have Become an Issue on Defense

Things started well for the Steelers on the night, as they chewed just under 10 minutes off the clock during their first series of the game, which lasted 17 plays and resulted in a 12-yard Roman Wilson touchdown on a jet sweep.

Harmon later was carted off, and from there cornerback Jamel Dean limped off the field in the second quarter before Nick Herbig took a friendly fire hit from Robert Spears-Jennings.

Herbig appeared to have his arm checked out on the sideline, and he reentered the contest shortly after.

Dean, however, is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Jalen Ramsey (broken wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion) both were banged-up in the lead-up to the game as well, though both are playing.

DeShon Elliott has resided on the reserve/injured list all season as well, and while he may be nearing a return considering he can be activated next week, it adds to the number of absences Pittsburgh has dealt with on the defensive side of the ball thus far.

That doesn't even factor in Joey Porter Jr., who did not play in any of the Steelers' contests he was around for before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

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