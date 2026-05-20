Steelers Have Plan for Local Rookie

PITTSBURGH — One of the most exciting players to come out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2026 NFL Draft class is explosive and versatile offensive threat Eli Heidenreich. The Navy product and graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, a local public school district in the Pittsburgh region, stood out during his senior year as an all-around playmaker.

His hometown ties combined with impressive production at Navy made Heidenreich an easy choice for the Steelers in the seventh round. But rest assured, the 22-year-old hybrid running back and wide receiver is anything from a usual last-round choice.

It’s that versatility and potential that has the Steelers’ new special teams coach, Danny Crossman, so excited about the new addition. Speaking to the media during Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Crossman outlined the plan for the young speedster moving forward.

“He’s gonna get looked at just like most of the young players in a multitude of roles, obviously, because of Eli’s skillset where he’s been a ball handler,” he said. “Those things come into play along with the other aspects when…there’s only one guy back there with the football as a returner. So if you’re not that guy, what other skills do you bring that you can position yourself to make the club and then be active on game day and participate? So he’s a guy that’s gonna get a look as a coverage player, as a protection player and as a return player.”

Steelers ST coach Danny Crossman on Eli Heidenreich's role pic.twitter.com/SLbCb7tUN0 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 19, 2026

Can Heidenreich Secure a Role?

The belief in the Pittsburgh-native extends beyond the locker room. The entire fanbase is fired up about Heidenreich and how he could potentially improve the offense and special teams.

But, can the rookie seventh-round pick actually secure a starting role in 2026?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Naval Academy running back Eli Heidenreich (RB07) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luckily for Heidenreich, the special teams unit is in flux. Yes, the Steelers brought in an outstanding return option in Kaden Wetjen, but the job of punt returner and main kick returner is not guaranteed.

As Crossman noted, Heidenreich has a history of making plays with the ball in his hands, and he will ge the chance to do so in Pittsburgh. It’s a huge leap from the NCAA to the NFL, but if the excitement from the organization is any indication, the team believes he has what it takes.

It’s also possible that Heidenreich earns a spot on the 53-man roster as a part of the punt team or some other smaller role, and has to work his way up. It’s nothing the 22-year-old hasn’t done before in his playing career, and it’s likely to be how he begins his tenure in the NFL.

Heidenreich is an exciting talent, especially for when the Steelers selected him. He may wind up on the practice squad for the 2026 campaign, but he’s going to have many chances to execute the plan the organization has for the local rookie.

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