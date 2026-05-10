Steelers Versatile Rookie WR Quickly Proving He Belongs

Count Eli Heidenreich among the Pittsburgh Steelers who made a good impression at the team's rookie minicamp.

Speaking with reporters after practice on May 9, head coach Mike McCarthy stated that Heidenreich, a Pittsburgh native and seventh-round pick out of Navy, has quickly gathered an understanding of the Steelers' offense and is proving he belongs in the NFL at the beginning of his career.

"He's picked it up, bright," McCarthy said. "Obviously he has an excellent skill set, and you can see the quickness that just jumps off the field at you. He seemed very comfortable out there."

Navy’s Eli Heidenreich (22) rushes with the ball during the Liberty Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 2, 2026 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Swiss Army Knife

Throughout his time at Navy, Heidenreich amassed 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground across 169 attempts to go with 109 catches for 1,994 receiving yards (most in program history) and 16 scores.

According to Pro Football Focus, Heidenreich logged 302 snaps out of the backfield, 249 out wide, 104 from the slot and 34 inline in 2025.

He had a similar split in 2024, with 283 reps from the backfield, 177 on the outside, 85 in the slot and 38 inline.

Heidenreich's 2023 snap count is likely more indicative of how he'll be used in Pittsburgh, though, as he recorded 146 reps from the slot, 115 in the backfield, 25 out wide and 16 inline.

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Can Heidenreich Make an Impact as a Rookie?

As is the case with any seventh-round selections, it's not a lock that Heidenreich will ultimately make the Steelers' 53-man roster.

Given the team's lack of depth in proven depth at the receiver position, however, the 22-year-old brings more than enough to the table to rationalize keeping him around once Week 1 rolls around.

The trio of DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round pick Germie Bernard will likely take up most of the reps at the position, with Pat Freiermuth also set to regularly play out of the slot.

Heidenreich profiles more as a slot option rather than an outside receiver, though his ability to catch passes out of the backfield means Pittsburgh can get creative with how it deploys him.

He picked up some limited experience as a return man, particularly on punts (nine attempts for 54 yards) while at Navy, though fellow rookie and fourth-round selection Kaden Wetjen should take on a vast majority of those responsibilities. Still, Heidenreich could make his mark on special teams as a gunner.

Touches may not be aplenty for Heidenreich in 2026, but the Steelers will certainly look his way on occasion and try to make the most of his unique skill set if he makes the roster.

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