Steelers Presented With Interesting LB Question

PITTSBURGH -- One of the biggest positions of question for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2026 season is their middle linebacker group. The unit returns a large portion of the group from 2025, headlined by starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

The hope is that under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the linebackers take a step forward. Queen and Wilson are the two biggest beneficiaries of a new coordinator, but that hasn't convinced everyone. Former Steelers lineman Trai Essex is one of those people. On a recent episode of his podcast, The Snap Count, he shared why he believes the team should target another player to add to the room. He identified former Super Bowl winner and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner as an immediate upgrade, raising an interesting question about the team's position group.

"I think Bobby Wagner could come in right now and add to that inside linebacking crew, especially if [Patrick] Queen and Payton Wilson are struggling to start the year,” he said. “I don’t think Wagner, especially if he wants to play, will be available that long into training camp because I think, without a doubt, there’s gonna be an inside linebacker that gets hurt."

Do the Steelers Need More at ILB?

I have been arguing this for months, and Essex's latest comments only double down on my own belief.

The Steelers don't have enough depth at inside linebacker. It starts with Queen and Wilson at the top of the depth chart. They both enter the 2026 campaign with huge expectations, but also a seed of doubt. That's why I argued for Wagner to be a free-agent addition for this team before training camp.

Behind them is a group of rotational players, none of whom can take over the starting job if the starters falter. Players like Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis are quality backups, but they can't be expected to shoulder significant snaps in this defense.

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

What Steelers Get With Wagner

In a player like Wagner, however, you know exactly what you get. The 35-year-old still has the itch to play despite a streamlined path to Canton, and he brings one thing with certainty. He's a sure tackler who can help in early downs and running situations.

There are weaknesses to his game at this stage of his career, obviously, but the consistency he still delivers is what is so appealing. As Essex put it, Wagner makes a ton of sense if the Steelers feel underwhelmed by their group in the coming weeks.

"He’s still been very productive,” he stated. “Bobby Wagner is definitely a name that, I think, the Steelers might want to kick the tires on him if we’re not seeing what we want to see from that linebacking crew."

Wagner brings confidence and consistency, two things the Steelers could use a bit more of as they look to start a new phase on defense.

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