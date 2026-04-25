Steelers Lose Top Patrick Queen Trade Partner

Arguably the top trade fit for Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen is no longer a realistic landing spot for the former Pro Bowler.

During the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys acquired Dee Winters from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick, which slots in at No. 152.

The Steelers and Cowboys had reportedly engaged in trade talks surrounding Queen around the time the legal tampering period of free agency began on March 9, but those discussions ultimately led nowhere.

Dallas is likely no longer lurking in the background as a potential destination for Queen, and if Pittsburgh feels the itch to continue shopping him around, it'll have to look elsewhere.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops into coverage against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Queen's Steelers Career and Uncertain Future

A Baltimore Ravens first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU, Queen agreed to a three-year contract worth $41 million with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 campaign.

At the time, he was the highest-paid free agent signee in franchise history in terms of average annual value.

Queen hasn't quite lived up to expectations, however. He led the team in tackles during his first season as a Steeler with 129, leading to a Pro Bowl nod, but he was also in the middle of a defense that collapsed down the stretch and finished on a five-game losing streak, including a Wild Card round loss to the Ravens.

In 2025, Queen led the league in missed tackles with 32, according to Pro Football Focus, and was overall inconsistent.

Now heading into the final year of his deal, he'll need a resurgence of sorts to convince Pittsburgh to re-sign him. He has the talent to turn things around, and maybe having a new system to play in under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will work to his advantage, but he has a lot of work to do.

Could a Trade Still Make Sense for the Steelers?

Pittsburgh would save $13.330 million and take on $3.863 million by trading Queen with a post-June 1 designation, per Over the Cap, meaning they'd have a lot to gain financially in that scenario.

Because the Steelers guaranteed Queen's $2.5 million roster bonus, releasing or trading him pre-June 1 would bring the savings down to $10.830 million and the dead money up to $6.363 million.

A trade had already appeared unlikely once the talks with the Cowboys stalled, but now it becomes even more improbable with Winters heading their way.

Perhaps another partner will emerge for Pittsburgh at some point, ideally one willing to part with 2027 draft capital. If that doesn't materialize, though, the team is likely fine letting Queen play out the last year of his contract, especially after not taking an inside linebacker on Day 1 or 2, and reassessing his situation next offseason.

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