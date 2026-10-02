Steelers Problem is Way Bigger Than We Think

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't really a contender right now. Maybe that can change. In the NFL, those things do all the time. But this team doesn't look like a real threat to the NFL this season, and they don't really have many pieces that tell you that'll change in the coming seasons.

Everyone wants to talk about the Joey Porter Jr. trade, shipping off a young talent because you refused to pay him what he believed he was worth, but it's much larger than that. The Steelers are a franchise determined to stay competitive, and in trying to do so, have completely lost track of how you actually win championships in the NFL.

By building.

"If the Steelers have one bad year, a lot changes." That's not true. The Steelers need way more than one top-10 draft pick. They need much more than a franchise quarterback. This team needs a young foundation of stars. They don't have any, and don't have many that look to be the next ones.

That's the problem.

The Steelers' philosophy is way off, and it's caused them to replace the players they need to actually be contenders with players that make them feel like contenders on paper. There's a huge difference, and it might finally be time that this team sees it.

Moving on from Porter Jr. is a perfect example, but not the first one. George Pickens was the first.

The Steelers spent years trying to find a WR1. They called everyone for years, chasing big-name players and trades, trying to figure something out. Then, they found Pickens. Immediately, you saw the superstar in him, and by the time he was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys, he was the next great wideout in the NFL.

Pittsburgh moved on. They didn't want to deal with the antics. That's understandable if it's a standalone move, but it wasn't.

They replaced Pickens with DK Metcalf. They moved on from a 23-year-old wide receiver for a 28-year-old wide receiver, giving up a second-round pick and $150 million in the process. Now, Metcalf is trying to become elite, but isn't playing like it. Pickens is a superstar.

They did the same with Porter Jr. They traded for Jalen Ramsey, gave him a little bit more money and the next year decided to move on from Porter Jr.

This team doesn't understand that veterans win championships. 26-to-30-year-old veterans make the most impact in doing so, and for some reason, that's the age Pittsburgh loves to ship guys off instead of trying to keep them around.

Unless the mindset changes, this team's contender status remains unrealistic. Maybe that starts with Art Rooney II or general manager Omar Khan. It's a little too early to blame head coach Mike McCarthy, but he's only another offseason away from being added to the list.

The future isn't bright, though. And that's a self-inflicted wound by the Steelers. Until they realize winning championships is a homegrown thing, they won't win any.

It's the harsh reality of chasing the wrong plan. But it's the reality of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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