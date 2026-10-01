Steelers Can't Keep Operating Like This

PITTSBURGH -- Is anyone else sick of the way the Pittsburgh Steelers conduct their business?

The move everyone knew was coming for weeks finally happened, as the Steelers traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2028 second-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

It simply didn't have to come to this. Blame Porter Jr. for his antics and blame his agent for not accepting whatever deal the Steelers offered him. That's fine. But at the same time, hold the Steelers accountable for their failures as an organization, because this is another reflection of this franchise's inability to move forward and find success.

Tradition Does Not Equal Success

We've reached the point in the Steelers' history where the same things get brought up. The Steelers don't break tradition, until they do. They don't spread out guaranteed money, until they do for T.J. Watt. They want team-first players, until they allow their defensive leader to threaten to hold out until his contract is satisfactory (remember the start of the 2025 season, Cam Heyward?).

And once again, tradition was what got in the way of this deal. The Steelers can't possibly negotiate once the regular season begins. It would defile and spit in the face of all of the perfect traditions that have led this team to so much success recently.

But wait, what's that you say? This team hasn't won a playoff game in a decade? This same franchise hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since 2011?

This franchise has consistently failed to produce Super Bowl caliber teams over the past two decades, burt sure, it's Joey Porter Jr. that is the biggest problem plaguing the Steelers. It's definitely not that this team refuses to adapt to the new nature of the NFL and it's definitely not their stubbornness that is contributing to this drought.

It was just Le'Veon Bell that was the problem. Then it was just Antonio Brown. Then it was just Diontae Johnson. They just want volunteers, not hostages! Then it was just Melvin Gordon not understanding the deal when he signed in Pittsburgh. Then it was George Pickens. Then it was Broderick Jones. Now it's Joey Porter Jr.

So then, the argument becomes "this is addition by subtraction." The team will justify getting an insufficient return with saying the locker room needed this distraction gone, even though his teammates were fervently in his corner during this process.

If only the Steelers could identify all of these problem players before dealing with him them for multiple years and celebrating their successes, only to turn them into villains when they don't do exactly what the organization wants. That would surely turn this Super Bowl and playoff drought around.

But sadly, it's unavoidable. The Steelers are an innocent and sweet organization that is just trying to win. If only these evil players would stop demanding the money they've earned and generated for their teams and stop being so gosh darn greedy, Pittsburgh would have won five more Super Bowls!

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes this all the more frustrating is the team's willingness to get worse in order to satisfy their traditions. The Steelers have given up quality players in back-to-back seasons for a modest return, only to go out and give up the same or more value to address those needs. They gave up a second-round pick and too much money to bring in DK Metcalf and then moved George Pickens. That forced them to give up even more guaranteed money in a deal to bring in Michael Pittman Jr. Alternatively, they could've had the best wide receiver out of those three options had they simply signed Pickens to an extension.

Now, they will do the same thing at cornerback. This secondary was exposed in Week 3, and they won't be any better without Porter Jr. returning. They'll likely have to give up an important asset to address this need next, continuing this cycle of chasing talent after willingly giving it up.

Steelers Could Have Prevented All of This JPJ Nonsense

When the new league year began back in March, the Steelers could have prevented all of this. The cornerback market hadn't exploded. Trades for players like Trent McDuffie hadn't happened yet.

The Steelers could have signed JPJ in the price range that the NFL is suddenly so strict about and had their best cornerback since Ike Taylor under contract for somewhere between $23 and $27 million per season.

The retort some might be thinking is a talking point that's been echoed for months. They will claim Porter Jr. wanted to be the highest-paid corner in the NFL. Well, his own words refuted that claim. So do we not believe what he says but take the organization as whole honest? Furthermore, even if he wanted to be the highest-paid corner when they started negotiating six months ago, that number was signficantly lower than right now. In March, the highest-paid cornerback hadn't exceeded $30 million in annual salary or over $75 million in guarantees. It was a very doable extension then, just as it is now.

The reality is that the Steelers never wanted to extend JPJ. They wanted him to play out his rookie deal, franchise tag him, and then see what happened. That's the cheapest way the Steelers could have navigated it while still holding onto control.

Porter Jr. didn't accept that, and now he's a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He's the new villain in many people's stories, but the reality is that the Steelers are just as, if not more, guilty for this whole thing going sideways.

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