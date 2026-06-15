Steelers Make Punter Move After OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves as they begin their month-and-a-half long break before training camp begins in late July.

The Steelers have signed wide receiver Levi Wentz, who began his collegiate career at Old Dominion and Albany before transferring to Kansas ahead of the 2025 campaign and posting 258 yards with two touchdowns on 16 catches.

Wentz, who originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this offseason, attended Pine-Richland High School in Pittsburgh and thus is a local product.

As the corresponding moves, the Steelers released linebacker Daylan Carnell and punter Aidan Laros, the latter of whom was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the final week of OTAs.

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (5) punts the ball to the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Punter Competition Done for Now

For the time being, Cameron Johnston is the only punter on Pittsburgh's roster.

The team could add another option at the position somewhere down the line as a means of fostering a competition with Johnston, but they seem rather confident in what the Australian native can bring to the table.

The Steelers had previously hosted three punters as part of their tryout group during rookie minicamp back in March with rookies Gabriel Nwosu and Devin Bale as well as veteran Ryan Stonehouse.

None of them proceeded to sign contracts with Pittsburgh, though, and now that Laros is out of the picture, Johnston remains the favorite to enter the regular season as the team's punter.

An eight-year veteran who has played in 100 career games, he has now spent the last three summers with the Steelers with varying results.

Johnston's first stint with the team began after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $9 million ahead of the 2024 campaign with Pittsburgh.

He later sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 that year, however, and Corliss Waitman took over the job for the rest of the year.

Johnston and Waitman then battled it out throughout the entirety of last offseason, with it coming down to the final preseason contest.

Waitman ultimately proved victorious and held the role for the 2025 campaign while Johnston was released. He later caught on with both the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, appearing in a total of four games between the two teams.

The Steelers will still potentially bring another punter into camp, but it's hard not to feel good about Johnston's chances of being on the roster in Week 1.

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