Steelers QB Battle is All But Over

All signs continue to point towards Mason Rudolph making the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster as the backup quarterback.

Ahead of the Steelers' second game of the preseason against the New York Jets on August 21, head coach Mike McCarthy stated that Will Howard would start while Drew Allar would follow him.

Rudolph, who got the starting nod vs. the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener, will not suit up against the Jets because McCarthy, "saw what he needed to," from the 31-year-old.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rudolph Doing Exactly What He Was Expected to Do

For all intents and purposes, it feels like Rudolph has (unofficially) won the backup battle over Howard.

Is it possible that Howard could come out over the next two preseason games and perform well enough to make a late push of sorts? Sure, but barring any surprises, Rudolph seems rather secure in regards to his role as Pittsburgh's No. 2 signal caller.

Howard and Allar stole the show against the Packers, but Rudolph was impressive in his own right, completing 10 of his 11 passes for 93 yards.

McCarthy was effusive in his praise of Rudolph back on August 6, stating, "I can't tell you how pleased I am with him," which was further proof that the Steelers' decision to enter camp with him as the second-team quarterback wasn't a mirage.

As a steady veteran who knows how to run an offense and doesn't put the ball in harm's way often, Rudolph is the epitome of a backup quarterback. There's no ceiling to be found with him, but his high floor and experience making him an appealing inclusion on the roster for McCarthy and company.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Rudolph's Spot as the Backup Be Safe in the Regular Season?

Should Rudolph earn the backup role heading into the regular season, which is the clear expectation at this point, that won't quiet any of the calls for the Steelers' young quarterbacks to get a shot to play over him if Rodgers goes down with an injury.

Pittsburgh would appear to be seriously considering keeping four signal callers on the 53-man roster, with assistant general manager Andy Weidl stating that decision, "will be up to coach McCarthy."

If Howard makes the team even after losing the race for the backup job to Rudolph as a result, there'd still be at least a tiny opening for him to earn a spot start over the latter depending on the circumstances at play.

Allar wouldn't factor into that conversation unless he progresses at an accelerated rate, though Rudolph probably won't be 100 percent locked into the No. 2 quarterback spot either, even if that is the likeliest outcome.

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