Steelers QB Plans Could Change for Baker Mayfield

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback of 2026 in Aaron Rodgers and two young options they hope are ready for 2027. But if they're not, they'll keep looking, most likely considering all NFL Draft options next offseason.

What if they don't win a Super Bowl this year, though? And to add to that, what if they get close?

Do they turn Will Howard or Drew Allar next season and risk a setback? Or do they add a rookie and try to pull off the impossible by winning the big game with a first-year passer?

What if there's a third option? The Steelers may have just gotten one.

Baker Mayfield just put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on notice. After revealing that contract negotiations are not close, Mayfield said that he would continue to negotiate through the beginning of training camp, but after that, negotiations would end and he would simply ride out his final season and then hit the open market.

That makes things very interesting for the Steelers. Here's why.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Steelers have continued their revolving door of veteran quarterbacks for years, and they would like for that to end at some point. However, they don't want their Super Bowl window to close. No matter what, whether they have a young passer or a veteran, being a contender remains their top priority, and will continue to be until otherwise stated by the team.

That means that if they're close this season, they'll be trying to get even closer in 2027. That's going to require a veteran quarterback.

How They Would End Up Making a Baker Mayfield Bid

Mayfield is 31-years-old and likely a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. Last season, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, coming very close to Aaron Rodgers' stat line for the season.

The Steelers would make a bid if Mayfield hits the open market if they find themselves in a situation close to this one:

Will Howard and Drew Allar look impressive but still young. They both appear to be on the verge of being ready but could use another season of preparing themselves and learning from Mike McCarthy and Tom Arth.

The Steelers make the playoffs in 2026 and don't look lost in the dance like they have in years past. They're close.

That means next year needs to be a sure thing. One more all-in season to figure it out. That's when they look to Mayfield and see if he would be open to a one or two-year deal with big upside on the money side of things.

That's how Mayfield would end up in Pittsburgh. Or maybe how he could end up in Pittsburgh.

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