Where Will Howard Must Start and End Steelers Camp

PITTSBURGH -- No one is under more pressure at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp than quarterback Will Howard. The second-year player missed a majority of his first season due to injury, and after the organization drafted Drew Allar in the third round of the most recent NFL Draft, his place in the organization has been called into question.

For Howard, he has the chance to end that chatter and establish himself within the Steelers’ locker room.

That’s only if he performs well at training camp. And that begs the question: what does Howard have to do at the start and end of camp to prove that he is the Steelers’ new number two quarterback?

What Steelers Must See From Howard at Start of Camp

Let’s talk about the arm. Howard has to show off what he can do, especially when he’ll be constantly compared to Allar. Allar brings impeccable arm strength. It’s nearly the entire reason he made it to the NFL.

Howard doesn’t have that cannon, but that doesn’t mean he can’t show off his arm as a weapon. At the opening days of camp, he’ll have the chance to make a ton of throws, and that’s where he can shine. If he can highlight accuracy and anticipation with each rep, he'll get off to a great start in Latrobe.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Howard Must Do By End of Camp

By the end of Steelers’ training camp, Howard should have one simple goal: making Mason Rudolph look expendable. In order for Howard to make the 53-man roster, he has to prove to the coaching staff that he can back up Aaron Rodgers. That means he has to render the veteran Rudolph redundant.

That isn’t as easy a task as some Steelers fans believe it to be, however. Rudolph has the trust of Rodgers, filling in for him last season for a game and a half. He also has the trust of the coaching staff as training camp is about to begin. The veteran has started 19 games in the NFL, and that experience is worth something in this league. At the least, it's what Rudolph brings that Howard cannot.

But it should remain Howard’s goal to close the gap and surpass Rudolph on the depth chart. To do so, he has to not only show off his arm and his intelligence, but he also has to earn the trust of the wide receivers. Does he have that early connection with DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard? If he establishes rapport, Rudolph’s days in Pittsburgh are numbered. If not, it might be Howard’s days that are growing fewer.

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