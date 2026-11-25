The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy after Aaron Rodgers called him out for sleeping during meetings and chanting "1, 2, 3, Packers!" while breaking down a halftime meeting during the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, among other incidents, in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCarthy has the full support of the Steelers' organization, who don't plan on making any immediate changes as of right now after releasing Rodgers, who prior to being let go and going on "The Pat McAfee Show" had been benched in favor of Mason Rudolph leading into the team's Week 12 Black Friday matchup with the Denver Broncos.

#Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, the subject of Aaron Rodgers accusations today, has the full support of the organization, sources say.



They are standing by him and not planning to make any immediate changes. pic.twitter.com/bRBqzmMlgc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2026

Based on Rodgers' comments and his sudden benching, the relationship between the veteran quarterback and McCarthy had been crumbling for some time.

There was some hope coming into the season that Pittsburgh could find some magic by reuniting McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin after he stepped down in January, and Rodgers considering the pair worked in tandem with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and won Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers in 2010.

Instead, Rodgers is walking out the door while McCarthy remains in place, at least for the time being.

McCarthy's Response to Rodgers' Comments

During a press conference hours after Rodgers made his remarks, McCarthy told reporters that he met with the Steelers' player leadership council and had a "very honest" meeting with the group.

"I thought that it was a meeting," McCarthy said. "Very direct, very honest. I appreciated the opportunity to talk through numerous, numerous of things that have been on their mind. Comments that brought discussion to the forefront. So, I'm proud of our leadership, I'll say that. And more importantly, I love the urgency that everybody had coming out of that meeting."

When asked why he feels like he's the right person to guide the organization forward, McCarthy simply answered "I know how to win. And that's the facts."

He also admitted to the "1, 2, 3, Packers!" chant at halftime of the Eagles game, which ended in a 19-16 defeat for Pittsburgh.

"The Philadelphia situation that, you know, halftime was very emotional and there was conversations prior to that," McCarthy said. "Embarrassing moment, but I just think, you know, we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments."