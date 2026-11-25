PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a difficult place after dropping back-to-back losses. Is their season over?

Depending on how you view the Steelers' most recent games, you may draw the conclusion that this team has been exposed for what they are - a not very good one. Alternatively, you might have viewed the past two weeks as a brief misstep on the path to the postseason.

The truth is, both arguments are right. The Steelers are 6-4 heading into their Week 12 contest, leaving them still in the postseason race. Still, they are far from a Super Bowl contender given their current performance. It's now up to the Steelers to adjust and take the correct road moving forward, which makes head coach Mike McCarthy's decision to start quarterback Mason Rudolph against the Denver Broncos especially interesting.

The move might not restore the team's season, but McCarthy just made it abundantly clear who is running the ship in Pittsburgh.

McCarthy Made Difficult, But Necessary Choice

Benching a future Hall of Fame quarterback is a terrifying decision. You have to contend with the ramifications of this change and weigh your options. There's no clean way forward as the Steelers try to claw out of their recent two-game losing skid.

But McCarthy had to do something. He's had to stand in front of the media for 12 weeks, trying to justify and rationalize why this passing game has been so miserable despite an offseason filled with promises of change.

All the while, the outward appearance has been that this team is run by, and built to appease, Aaron Rodgers. The team didn't go out and trade for a talented wide receiver ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, and that was chalked up to no one being a good fit with Rodgers. They've already elevated players like Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith multiple times due to their "connection" with Rodgers, only to produce nothing when called upon. They signed free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.

Those were all seen as moves to appease Rodgers, and it led them nowhere successful.

McCarthy drew a red line after another disappointing performance, and it's clear that he is taking control.

It might have come out in a late-night news dump, which was convenient timing, but the change happened nonetheless. McCarthy pivoted away from the quarterback he won a Super Bowl with. He benched the quarterback, who returned for one final go, in order to reunite with McCarthy.

That might not be a universally revered move, and it might not solve the offense's issues, but it's exactly what the head coach needed to do.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) prepares to throw a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is Rodgers Done?

This could very well be the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers. Not only is Rodgers out of the starting lineup in Week 12, the team's announcement specified that he will be inactive against the Broncos. That means second-year QB Will Howard will backup Rudolph, while rookie Drew Allar will serve as the emergency third quarterback, giving him a first chance to wear full pads and uniform on game day.

That specification about Rodgers is telling. The Steelers didn't declare that he was injured or announce some sort of team-imposed discipline.

Without a clear explanation from Rodgers or the organization, we are left to speculate on the reason why and where this leaves the 42-year-old QB moving forward.

One option could be to release the future Hall of Famer, if things are reaching that bad of a situation. That could lead to Rodgers retiring a bit earlier than expected, or maybe joining another playoff-hopeful squad. Another, less severe option, is to sit Rodgers for a week and then reconsider the quarterback plan for Week 13 and the rest of the regular season.

Either way, the Steelers won't have Rodgers in uniform in Week 12. As they try to get back in the win column, the player who we all thought was running this team is riding the pine, while the head coach has finally taken control of the organization.