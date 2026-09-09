Steelers Rookie Max Iheanachor's Home Burglarized

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round rookie Max Iheanachor had his Mount Washington home burglarized on Aug. 26, the day before the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, according to WTAE-TV.

According to the report, $150,000 worth of merchandise in the burglary. The crime happened on Bradley Street in Duquesne Heights between 10:30 a.m. ET and 1:30 a.m. ET, and jewelry, Rolexes and designer bags were stolen.

No one was home during the burglary.

Iheanachor was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The selection happened after the team called wide receiver Makai Lemon, but was jumped by the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing Pittsburgh to pivot. Instead, they used the 21st pick in the draft on a player they hope will become their franchise right tackle.

While Iheanachor is likely going to start the season as a backup behind Dylan Cook, his future appears to be bright. After looking good early in training camp, Iheanachor suffered a shoulder/neck injury that kept him sidelined until the final preseason game. When he returned, he impressed against the Bills.

That game, the first of his career, was the day after the burglary happened.

"You've got injuries, players miss games because of injuries, business situations, whatever the criteria is. That's availability and accountability. That's the most important part of this, and being available every single day is huge, especially if you're a rookie, a first-time player," head coach Mike McCarthy said about Iheanachor's outlook as an eventual starter. "There's so much to love about Max [Iheanachor] just in the time that he's been out there. It's impressive. Make no doubt about that, he can play, but he hasn't played. So, it's important to get ready. This is pro football. This is Week 1. They're looking at their matchup opportunities just like we're looking at them. Those things factor in how you set a game plan."

The Arizona State product appears to have a bright future. The Steelers view him as a raw talent who is still very early in his football career but has all the tools and athleticism to grow into a top-tier player at the position.

For the time being, he'll be working behind Cook as the swing tackle, providing help for Cook and Troy Fautanu. A step that could help his development long-term by not throwing him into the fire of being a starter before he's ready.

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