Steelers Hint at Starting Right Tackle

PITTSBURGH -- Ahead of their regular season opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers had just one position in question. Before they take on the Atlanta Falcons, the team first needed to establish which players would start on the offensive line.

The left side of the Steelers' offensive line was stabilized during training camp, with the team moving Troy Fautanu to the left tackle spot and Mason McCormick to left guard. The questions came on the right side, with Spencer Anderson slated to take over at right guard, plus Dylan Cook and rookie Max Iheanachor battling it out for the right tackle role.

That competition almost came to a close as Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media ahead of their Week 1 matchup. He didn't name an official starter, but he did hint that Dylan Cook would be the first player to get the nod at right tackle.

"Dylan's been taking most of the reps at right tackle," he said. So, ideally, you want to have your first five guys working together as much as possible. So, we're just trying to work Max in there. We''re off to a good start."

How This Impacts Steelers

The competition for the starting right tackle spot was one of the highlights of training camp and the preseason, but the time has come for that competition to translate into tangible improvements for the offensive line.

Based off of McCarthy's comments, the plan seems to be give Cook the first crack at the job. But he didn't rule out the possibility that Iheanachor could overtake Cook over the remaining week of practice or further into the season.

"I feel really good about Dylan," he said. "So, we're in a good spot, but we've got a full week of practice ahead of us.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Will Max Get His Shot?

McCarthy made sure to give the rookie right tackle a ton of praise in his Week 1 media availability. Speaking about Iheanachor's progress, McCarthy seemed confident that the team has two options to go with at right tackle. The important thing for the team's recent first-round pick is to acquire more experience and snaps before he can fully take over the role.

"Make no doubt about that, he can play," McCarthy said about Iheanachor. "But, he hasn't played (in the NFL). So, it's important to get ready. This is pro footballl. This is Week 1. They're looking at their matchup opportunites, just like we're looking at them. Those things factor in how you set a game plan."

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