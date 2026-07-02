Steelers Rookie Ready to Learn From Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to get third-round pick Drew Allar signed to his rookie contract, but that hasn’t stopped him from soaking up everything he can during his time at minicamp and OTAs.

It’s a special opportunity for the Steelers rookie, as he has the chance to learn under four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame.

That opportunity is not lost on Allar. In a conversation with Fox Sports writer Eric Williams, he shared exactly how he feels about the chance to work with Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy.

”I’m really excited to learn from (Rodgers),”he said. “With him being in Coach McCarthy’s system in Green Bay, it’s beneficial because he knows the system inside and out, even though he hasn’t played in it in five or six years at this point. And just everything he’s going through in his career, playing in tens of thousands of snaps, how much experience and knowledge he has — the nuances of playing the position of quarterback, reading coverages, the defensive tendencies — any little thing I can pick up to help me process faster and be more accurate, I’m all in for it.”

What Allar Can Learn from Rodgers

Everything would be too simple of a response to the question, what can the rookie learn from Rodgers?

The most important thing, at least for his rookie season, is how to prepare as a professional. As Allar noted, Rodgers has played thousands of snaps in the NFL and climbed the mountain both individually and with his teammates. Entering his 22nd year in the league, there is perhaps nobody better to learn from as a young quarterback than Rodgers.

One other crucial thing that Allar should hope to absorb from Rodgers is his ability to break down defenses. Over the prime of his career, there was nobody better at diagnosing defenses pre-snap or making the defense pay for their mistakes like Rodgers.

Allar enters the NFL with some elite physical tools. He's 6'5" and has a rocket of an arm. Poise, accuracy and confidence are three things he can improve en route to becoming a starter in the NFL. Those are all things Rodgers possesses in excess, and Allar must hope some of that rubs off on him.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires the ball downfield during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Allar Can Surpass Will Howard

One of the most interesting battles heading into training camp and the preseason is the competition between Drew Allar and Will Howard. The team's youngsters are both shading themselves under the Rodgers learning tree, but someone has to stand out when the team heads to Latrobe.

Allar's ability to learn from and emulate Rodgers will be paramount to surpassing Howard on the depth chart. The arm strength is there, but if he can show a bit more accuracy and calm under pressure, Allar will quickly climb the ladder in Pittsburgh.

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