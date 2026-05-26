Aaron Rodgers Makes Steelers' Drew Allar Offer of Lifetime

In what's shaping up as a likely redshirt year for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar, he'll have a fantastic opportunity to learn behind one of the most talented players at the position in NFL history.

During the first week of OTAs, Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he's willing to guide and teach Allar during his rookie year as much as the latter wants him to, much like he did with Will Howard in 2025.

“It’s not in my job description, but it’s a great opportunity, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I’ll mentor Drew as much as he wants me to and I’ll continue to stay on Will.”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Allar Can Benefit From Working With Rodgers

Of the three quarterbacks behind Rodgers on the depth chart, Allar is the one facing the least pressure to go out and perform over the coming months.

Though Mason Rudolph is ultimately expected to either be cut or traded, it's not a foregone conclusion that Howard will secure a roster spot over him.

Allar, on the other hand, is in no danger of being left off the 53-man roster after Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That doesn't mean there's zero urgency for him as he continues to rework his mechanics and work from the ground up as the team looks to essentially fix his entire process, but his development won't be unnecessarily sped up considering he won't play during the regular season and is just 22-years-old.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Though most of the reports that have come out of OTAs up to this point haven't painted Allar's showing in a positive light, that's not really a major concern for the Steelers quite yet. As he continues to settle in and put everything he's being taught into motion, the results should steadily improve.

That's where Rodgers can step in and help Allar further adapt to the NFL. The 42-year-old, who is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, can help explain Mike McCarthy's offense and perhaps help slow down the game for Allar all while imparting the wisdom he’s picked up during his illustrious career.

In the meeting room or out on the field, Rodgers will be an invaluable asset for Allar as long as he takes full advantage of his presence, and there's no reason to believe he won't if he has his sights set on reaching his ceiling and potentially challenging for the starting job in 2027 depending on what other moves Pittsburgh makes down the line.

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