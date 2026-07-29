Roman Wilson Shines in Steelers First Training Camp Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson enters a pivotal season in his NFL career. The third-year pass-catcher out of Michigan has stumbled out of the gate to begin his time as a professional, and with just two years left on his rookie contract, time is running out to make good on his third-round draft pick status.

To begin training camp, the Steelers needed to see a big day from Wilson.

And that's exactly what they received. Wilson, donning his new No. 14 uniform, looked a lot closer to the former No. 14 in Pittsburgh, Kenneth Gainwell, during the team's first on-field session at St. Vincent College. The day might not have secured him the third receiver role for 2026, but there is no doubting just how impressive Wilson looked to kick off camp.

Wilson's Monstrous Day

It started during the 11-on-11 portion of drills early into the session. Wilson, working with the first-team offense, worked a route across the field. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers dotted a line-drive pass right into his hands.

That might not have looked like much, but for Wilson and Rodgers, it might have been the last play of the Super Bowl.

Their chemistry continued with a few more connections later in practice, but it wasn't just Rodgers who found Wilson often. Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar all looked Wilson's way during practice, and he was one of the steadiest performers on day one.

His day peaked during the 7-on-7 drill. During the first five plays of the drill, Rodgers targeted Wilson three times, completing two of those attempts.

Again, it might not seem like a huge step, but it truly is. Wilson ended the 2025 season as an outcast. Now, he's being worked back into the fold. Furthermore, he's showing the entire staff and organization that he is true competition for rookie Germie Bernard.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Rest of Steelers WRs

If Wilson arrived at camp a new man, the rest of the offense should be grinning from ear-to-ear. The Steelers were stiffled all season long last year because they lacked secondary passing options.

Suddenly, the Steelers have a boatload of them. Wilson is the x-factor in all of this. If he improved over the offseason and comes into the 2026 season productive, the Steelers will have the deepest receiver core on the roster in years. If he struggles and reverts back to how his first two seasons in the NFL went, then the team is still in a precarious position when it comes to passing threats.

Wilson has to keep improving and pushing after an impressive first day. He has the organization and fanbase's attention, and now he has to try to keep it.

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