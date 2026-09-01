Steelers Make Second Wave of Practice Squad Signings

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continued adding to their practice squad as they move towards Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

After roster cutdown day, the Steelers signed 13 players to their practice squad. That left the door open for more players to join the franchise.

Three of those spots have now been filled. The Steelers announced that they added defensive back Car'lin Vigers, wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Bradyn Swinson to the practice squad.

We have signed DB Carlin Vigers, LB Bradyn Swinson and WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2026

What Vigers Brings to Steelers

Vigers is hoping that this stop is the one that gets him his chance in the NFL. He was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List after his senior season in college, getting the attention of the league in the process.

After going undrafted in 2025, the Louisiana-Monroe defensive back signed with the Washington Commanders for part of the last campaign. He spent time with their practice squad but was released recently.

The 26-year-old Vigers brings a few intriguing qualities, however. At 6'2" and 200 pounds, he has ideal size and length for an NFL defensive back.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Reunite With Brandon Johnson

This is the third time that Brandon Johnson has joined the Steelers' practice squad, after spending time there in both 2024 and 2025. He suited up for a pair of games in 2024, but has yet to appear in a game with the Steelers since.

Over his career with the Steelers, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's played in 23 total NFL games. He's recorded 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson brings a little bit of it all. He's big, quick, and has good hands. If the Steelers need a fourth of fifth receiver at any point in 2026, they have their guy.

What Swinson Brings to Pittsburgh's Practice Squad

Bradyn Swinson might have the most upside of any player on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he spent time on both the active roster and practice squad last season. A product of both LSU and Oregon, Swinson was a collegiate star, and is only 24 years old. He has a ton of potential, and might look like a steal if he pays off.

With these additions, the Steelers have rounded out their practice squad. The team now has 69 players between their active roster and practice squad, and the question now is, how many more moves will come between now and Week 1?

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