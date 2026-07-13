Steelers Have Every Reason to Trade Kaleb Johnson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a conundrum on their hands. Second-year running back Kaleb Johnson is trying to earn a role in Mike McCarthy's offense, but he faces two immovable hurdles.

The Steelers have their starting duo at running back cemented as training camp nears. Jaylen Warren returns after posting 1,200 all-purpose yards, joined by back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. The latter spent the 2024 season working and succeeding under McCarthy.

With a few other roster moves, the running back room is a lot more crowded than Johnson might have hoped. While some believe there is a role waiting for him, the Steelers have every reason to trade the talented back.

Homer and Heidenreich Make Johnson Expendable

If the new Steelers staff believed wholeheartedly in Johnson, the organization wouldn't have proceeded the way it did this offseason. One of their first free-agent deals was with running back and special-teams stud Travis Homer. Homer is making $1.3 million in 2026, and because of his ability to help in the backfield and on fourth downs, he's nearly a lock to make the 53-man roster.

And then there's rookie weapon Eli Heidenreich. The Mt. Lebanon High School graduate was a star at Navy, and he has a ton of buzz heading into his first training camp. He stood out as both a runner and receiver in college, but so far with the Steelers, he's worked exclusively with the running backs.

That tells me both Homer and Heidenreich are on track to make this team. Both are athletic and pass-catching options out of the backfield and can contribute on special teams. That's exactly the type of versatility and production McCarthy and his staff have stressed while building their roster.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's Trade Value Remains High Despite Status in Pittsburgh

Johnson might be the odd-man out in Pittsburgh, but that isn't hurting his stock around the NFL. Multiple teams around the league are seeking a backup running back or are willing to take a risk on a player with upside like Johnson.

That means the Steelers have a golden opportunity, but that window will close soon. Before the rest of the NFL comes to the same conclusion Pittsburgh has on Johnson, the organization can pounce on his surprisingly high trade value.

After all, he's a former third-round pick who will turn 23 before the season starts. In the right scenario, he could reach the potential the Steelers saw when they drafted him.

And that might be the biggest reason, among many, for the Steelers to move Johnson before the 2026 campaign begins.

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