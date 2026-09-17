Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Knows Solution to DK Metcalf Issues

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not concerned in the slightest about DK Metcalf.

Though Metcalf wasn't at his sharpest in the Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers had his back and made it clear that he isn't going to shy away from targeting his top receiver in the future.

"I'm not worried about DK at all," Rodgers said. "I love DK. He's one of my closest friends on the team. I'm going to keep feeding him."

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metcalf's Missed Opportunities

Rodgers and Metcalf appeared to generate more of a rapport this summer than they had in their first year as teammates last season.

That connection was on display against Atlanta, but the production wasn't there to match it due to some miscues on Metcalf's part.

Arguably, the most blatant mistake by Metcalf was a dropped pass over the middle on 3rd-and-3 at the end of the third quarter. Had he secured it, he would have had some room to run after the catch.

From a dropped slant in Falcons territory to not coming up with several deep throws from Rodgers, Metcalf simply looked a bit rusty in the season opener.

His hands haven't proved to be as reliable as Pittsburgh would hope they'd be, and his overall ball skills are lacking as well.

At 6-foot-4, Metcalf has the perfect blend of size and speed and looks the part of an elite receiver just based on those traits alone.

It hasn't always come together, though, and while he's certainly a great receiver, he has plenty of untapped potential that hasn't surfaced with the Steelers for one reason or another.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrate after combining for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers is Right to Keep Peppering Metcalf with Targets

As evidenced by his whopping 10 targets vs. Atlanta, Rodgers trusts Metcalf.

Again, the results were not there in Week 1, and Metcalf's going to have to overcome his issue with drops. The talent is there, however, and considering he's such a mismatch who is an explosive play waiting to happen, Rodgers' solution of continuing to look his way is the right way to go about things.

The future Hall of Famer has more weapons at his disposal this year, with Michael Pittman Jr. chief among them after logging a team-high 58 yards against the Falcons, but Metcalf is the top option and should continue to be viewed as such unless his struggles remain a real issue over a prolonged period of time for Pittsburgh.

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