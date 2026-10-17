Steelers Should Consider Surprise Trade Candidate

While names such as Patrick Queen and Jalen Ramsey profile as the likeliest candidates to be dealt on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster should they ever opt to move any of their veterans, there's one name that's flown under the radar in that respect and may ultimately garner some interest from around the league.

Though he's missed three games in a row with a toe injury, Rico Dowdle was close to playing in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, per head coach Mike McCarthy, and thus could very well make his return in Week 6 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's always interest in running backs around the league this time of year, and if there any contenders with a need at the position, Dowdle could become a player to watch if Pittsburgh is open to moving him.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (56) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making the Case for Dowdle as a Trade Candidate

Dowdle is a favorite of McCarthy's after they spent five years together with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024, and the two reunited in Pittsburgh this past offseason after the former signed a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the franchise in free agency.

Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he logged 1,373 yards from scrimmage for the Carolina Panthers, Dowdle was largely expected to split touches with Jaylen Warren coming into this season.

Dowdle had just 21 yards on 10 touches in Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons while Warren had 73 yards on 15 touches, however.

Then, in Week 2, Dowdle suffered his toe injury against the New England Patriots and missed right around half the contest while finishing with 44 yards on nine touches.

He is undoubtedly still viewed as a key piece of Pittsburgh's offense as its bona fide No. 2 running back who can make an impact both on the ground and through the air.

At the same time, Warren has posted 490 yards on 61 touches in the three games Dowdle has missed and thus taken full control of the backfield.

If Warren is truly a superstar at the position, which it feels like he is, Dowdle becomes all the more expendable for the Steelers despite signing him to a rather big deal for a running back just seven months ago.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Likely is a Dowdle Trade?

For as intriguing of a trade candidate as Dowdle is or could be, a deal involving him isn't likely at the moment.

For one, the Steelers aren't going to punt on the season and move any players they believe can help them compete for a playoff spot unless they really stumble ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Because Dowdle is also under contract in 2027, Pittsburgh has less incentive to move him considering he could potentially help the team win next season as well.

He provides a strong insurance plan in case anything happens to Warren throughout the rest of the year too, especially since Eli Heidenreich, Travis Homer and Lew Nichols aren't exactly ideal candidates to step in and receive a fair amount of touches.

It's possible another team could approach the Steelers with an offer they can't turn down for a player of Dowdle's caliber, but it's far more likely that he'll remain with the organization past the trade deadline than not.

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