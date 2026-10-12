Steelers Get Bad News on Roman Wilson's Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers look like they're about to lose another one of their top wide receivers for a sustained period of time.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Roman Wilson is expected to be out for a few weeks after suffering a finger injury at the end of the first half of the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"Steelers WR Roman Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a finger injury suffered Sunday, per source," Fowler wrote on X. "He’s still gathering info and seeking a second opinion."

Steelers WR Roman Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a finger injury suffered Sunday, per source. He’s still gathering info and seeking a second opinion. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 12, 2026

Steelers Have Real WR Concerns Now

Pittsburgh is dealing with significant injury concerns across the board at wide receiver.

Michael Pittman Jr. was placed on the reserve/injured list on October 10 after aggravating his foot injury last week. The 29-year-old, who originally missed the team's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, is dealing with plantar fasciitis and won't be back on the field until Week 10 at the absolute earliest.

Alongside Wilson, Ben Skowronek sustained a calf injury in the first half against Indianapolis and missed the rest of the contest from that point forward.

DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen are the only healthy receivers remaining on the 53-man roster. Brandon Smith was also active against the Colts, though he was a practice squad elevation.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Does Pittsburgh Go from Here?

The obvious short-term solution for the Steelers is to sign Smith to the 53-man roster.

The 27-year-old training camp standout played 16 snaps on offense vs. Indianapolis and has two practice squad elevations left, but there's now an opening for him on the 53-man roster.

Wetjen is strictly a kick returner and has yet to see the field on offense as a rookie, though, so Pittsburgh will have to make another move or two at receiver now that Wilson seems set to miss multiple games.

Bernard proved that he can start next to Metcalf by posting 80 yards on six catches against the Colts, and the Steelers have the luxury of being able to run a ton of 12 personnel with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington at tight end, but they still need another real option at receiver.

Whether it's making an early trade nearly a month before the November 10 trade deadline or bringing in a veteran free agent, Pittsburgh has to get aggressive and be extremely diligent in filling its hole at receiver in the coming days.

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