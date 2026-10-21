Steelers Can Shut Down This Trade Idea

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to continue making a few changes to this team. They alreays went out and grabbed a wide receiver for their practice squad who may replace their two call-ups, and they have a veteran linebacker waiting on the p-squad for his opportunity.

One that may be needed sooner rather than later.

But the one position we're still talking about that we probably shouldn't be is cornerback. Right now, this team has their starters, and have a rookie backup they're very impressed with. It's not time to adjust anything, and as the trade deadline approaches, it's not worth risking the future for a move now.

Jamel Dean doesn't need any justification. His interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said everything it needed to that he can be CB1 for the Steelers and be the primary outside cornerback for the 2026 season, even if he wasn't expected to be coming into it.

Asante Samuel Jr. didn't start off too hot and certainly struggled at times this season, but the last two games have been very different. Through six games, Samuel Jr. allowed just 42.1% of passes thrown his direction to be completed, with seven pass deflections and a QBR of 74.1.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) reacts after breaking a pass to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of two touchdowns given up, he's become a very reliable outside cornerback for the Steelers in recent weeks.

Add third-round rookie Daylen Everette off the bench, and Jalen Ramsey in the slot, and the team looks pretty good at cornerback.

Not Worth the Risk

The Steelers should consider improving some areas of their team during the trade deadline. They're banged up at wide receiver and could use an insurance plan there because Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) are on Injured Reserve.

Inside linebacker has been tough to watch, and it looks like Patrick Queen is either hurt or not playing well enough to keep his role. If Elandon Roberts isn't the answer, maybe someone on another team is.

Safety has been a toss-up all season because of the DeShon Elliott injury and Rayshawn Jenkins not playing well.

But trades for those positions solve a problem that may kill the Steelers' chances to win the AFC North and go on a playoff run. Cornerback is simply to add talent.

With the upcoming NFL Draft still looking like there will be a few quarterbacks worth first-round picks, Pittsburgh needs to stay the course. Omar Khan has said numerous times that until this team finds its next long-term starter at QB, they can't do anything too drastic with their picks.

Keeping them is the safe move. And Samuel Jr.'s improvement should reduce concerns about upgrading the cornerback position.

Trades should happen for the Steelers this season. Just not for a cornerback.