Steelers Sign Blazing Fast 6-Foot-4 WR

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up OTAs, and that normally signals a time of calm in the offseason. But for this new-look Steelers, they are anything but quiet during the final time of rest before the grind of the 2026 season takes hold.

With training camp the next big milestone ahead for the Steelers, the team added a bit of offensive reinforcements in the shape of an exciting and athletic wide receiver.

The Steelers signed second-year pass-catcher Joaquin Davis. Replacing the recently released veteran Brandon Johnson, Davis joins Pittsburgh fighting for a roster spot and will look to impress at St. Vincent College during training camp.

What to Like About Davis

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Joaquin Davis made a bit of a name for himself. He was a quiet performer in the NCAA, totaling a bit over 1,200 receiving yards over three seasons with North Carolina Central. His best season came in 2024, when he scored four touchdowns and finished with 489 receiving yards.

But Davis left a huge impression on scouts and the NFL when he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash time ahead of the draft. Combined with his 6’4” frame, he quickly earned a reputation for being a potential low-risk, high reward pick.

Davis spent his rookie season split between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. He did not play in any NFL regular season action.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Joaquin Davis (80) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Can Davis Crack Lineup?

It’s a long shot for Davis, but he can’t be counted out at this point of the offseason. In his defense, the Steelers have a type at the top of their wide receiver chart, and Davis fits that mold. Both DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are big, hulking wide receivers with deceptive shiftiness and speed.

If Davis could develop into that type of receiver, he would challenge the bottom of the depth chart. The team still has a very present need for difference makers at the bottom of the pecking order. The top of the group is solid, but the final few receivers expected to make the team leave a lot to be desired.

If he is a player with tons of athleticism alone, however, that might not be enough. He has to beat out the likes of Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek or Kaden Wetjen for those final spots, and head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff have preached versatility as a needed trait to make the 53-man roster. Davis still has plenty of versatility to unlock before he becomes a legitimate threat in the NFL.

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