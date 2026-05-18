Steelers Sign Two Offensive Weapons to Rookie Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have inched closer to signing all 10 of their picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Per announcements from the Steelers, they've inked wide receiver Germie Bernard and wide receiver/running back Eli Heidenreich to their respective rookie deals.

Quarterback Drew Allar is the only one of Pittsburgh's selections to have not agreed to his contract yet, though he participated during rookie minicamp and the first day of OTAs.

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Andre Turrentine (2) in the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

How Bernard and Heidenreich Could Help Steelers in 2026

After narrowly missing out on Makai Lemon in the first round, the Steelers made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to No. 47 from No. 53 in the second round in order to ensure they landed Bernard.

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Bernard has plenty of size for the position and has a good grasp on how to use his frame. He can have his way over the middle of the field and also possesses inside-out versatility.

Initially beginning his college career between Michigan State and Washington, he transferred to Alabama before the 2024 campaign.

Over his two campaigns as a member of the Crimson Tide, Bernard logged a combined 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 receptions.

He's expected to step in and contribute immediately next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., with the trio forming one of the better receiver rooms in recent memory for Pittsburgh.

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

As for Heidenreich, he finished his time at Navy with 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns on 169 carries while having 109 catches for 1,994 receiving yards, which is a program record, to go with 16 touchdowns.

During rookie minicamp, head coach Mike McCarthy was impressed by Heidenreich's quickness and how soon he picked up the offense.

"He's picked it up, bright," McCarthy said. "Obviously he has an excellent skill set, and you can see the quickness that just jumps off the field at you. He seemed very comfortable out there."

Heidenreich spent more time lining up in the backfield than any other spot on field in college, but he profiles as more of a slot receiver in the NFL.

That being said, Pittsburgh will get creative in how it deploys him and will likely use him as more of a gadget player who can play multiple positions.

Heidenreich's not necessarily a lock to make the 53-man roster, but it would be surprising if he weren't with the team in Week 1.

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