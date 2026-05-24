Mason Rudolph Makes Case for Steelers Backup Role

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the midst of one of the toughest roster battles in recent seasons.

It involves the quarterback position, but the Steelers have the starting role set up already. So, this one is for the backup spot. Right now, the Steelers have veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph as the most qualified quarterback on the roster, having made 19 NFL starts.

Behind him is a combined zero starts and appearances between the second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie quarterback Drew Allar. Howard, in fact, did not make an appearance in a preseason game due to injury.

Now, Mason Rudolph has begun making his case for the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers, emphasizing the need for veteran leadership during a media appearance at OTAs.

"You know, this is a veteran team, and we're trying to win now. We don't bring back Aaron Rodgers if you don't want to win now. Cam Heyward and these guys have been around a long time, and we want to make a playoff push, and I know I can contribute with that veteran culture." Rudolph said.

Is Rudolph the Answer at Backup?

Rudolph's statistics at the NFL level are not the most enticing. His 30 touchdowns to 22 interceptions are quite good, but the majority of his good statistics have come in low-leverage situations. His 2025 campaign left much to be desired in the backup role for the Steelers, and the team looked listless against top competition while he was on the field.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) greets Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) after the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rudolph can also be useful as a mentor to the younger players, as he enters his ninth season at the NFL level. Despite changes in the coaching staff, he understands what it is like to be a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers better than anyone else in the room, even the ultimate veteran in Aaron Rodgers.

Rudolph has a couple of important months ahead, as his job is on the line during the OTA and training camp periods. His veteran status and his leadership ability may work in his favor, but the potential of the younger quarterbacks may outweigh the positives that he offers.

The Steelers will need one of their three quarterbacks who are not Aaron Rodgers to separate themselves from the pack, and it is far too early for that to be determined. If they do not have an answer by August, problems may start compounding for the Steelers.

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