Predicting Steelers Trade Cost for Ladd McConkey

The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like they could be in position to make a splash at the wide receiver position before the November 10 trade deadline.

Among the names the Steelers could potentially pursue is Ladd McConkey, who is currently stuck on a 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers team that has fallen completely flat.

Considering he’s under control through the 2027 season and thus not a rental, however, the price tag for McConkey is bound to be high.

What exactly will the Chargers ask for in exchange for the 24-year-old, however, and should Pittsburgh meet that asking price?

Comparable WR Trades in Recent Memory

Earlier this month, the Arizona Cardinals dealt Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2027 second-rounder and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Despite Harrison Jr. being viewed as a generational prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and going No. 4 overall, McConkey (a second-round pick) has actually out-produced his classmate with 2,138 yards and 14 touchdowns on 161 receptions as compared to 1,618 yards and 14 touchdowns across 112 catches.

Harrison Jr. does have the fifth-year option, though, which may boost his value, and the untapped potential he comes with may also mean that McConkey will end up going for less if the Chargers do move him.

The Steelers’ own trade of George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-rounder to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick (which was used on Drew Allar) and a 2027 fifth-rounder isn’t a bad comparison either considering he was still on his rookie deal much like McConkey is.

The difference, however, is that McConkey has another year under contract while Pickens was entering his final year.

Though Chase Claypool didn’t put up quite the same numbers in Pittsburgh (2,044 yards, 12 touchdowns in 39 games) McConkey has, they’re still similar enough to believe that the latter could go for a second-round pick much like the former did when the Steelers sent him to the Chicago Bears at the 2022 trade deadline.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Pittsburgh Go After McConkey?

With concerns about Michael Pittman Jr.’s availability for the rest of the season after being placed on the reserve/injured list in Week 5 due to a foot injury, the Steelers need another starting-caliber receiver, and badly.

That doesn’t even factor in that Roman Wilson (finger) is also on IR and won’t be eligible to return until Week 11 at the earliest while Ben Skowronek (calf) has missed two games in a row.

DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard is a solid enough starting duo at the time being, but Pittsburgh’s lack of depth at receiver has been evident recently.

The Steelers also need to generate more explosive plays in the passing game in order to reach their ceiling, and McConkey could help them do just that.

He’s had a bit of an uneven season due to Los Angeles’ struggles in addition to dealing with a foot injury and a concussion.

Still, when McConkey’s been on the field, he’s been able to separate and make some plays for an anemic offense.

When he’s at his best, McConkey is a versatile receiver who can line up on the outside or in the slot and use his route-running ability as well as quickness to beat defensive backs in multiple ways at every level of the field.

As somewhat of a safety blanket in the short and intermediate passing game, McConkey could do wonders for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense as a whole.

Equipped with an extra second-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft from the Joey Porter Jr. trade while having 18 total selections over the next two years, the Steelers have plenty of assets to play around with.

McConkey’s extra year of control is a big deal as well, and if the Chargers are willing to trade him, Pittsburgh should be all over him as its potential missing piece.