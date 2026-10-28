WR Trade Steelers Should Really Be After

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver. Roman Wilson (finger), Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have missed time, and it's unknown when any of them will return to the field.

Right now, Pittsburgh is relying on DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and practice squader Brandon Smith to be the one-two-three punch in the passing game. It's not really working, with the three of them combining for seven receptions for 107 yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

It's clear that heading into the trade deadline, wideout should be near the top of the Steelers' list. And because of that, everyone is tossing out names - Ladd McConkey, Juaun Jennings, Josh Downs, and plenty of others are being discussed amongst the fanbase, with hopes that some big name ends up in Pittsburgh.

But everyone is missing the top name they should be calling for - DeVonta Smith.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch and scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles are down bad. This team is without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, had their franchise tackle retire a quarter of the way into the season and are now living and dying off of a banged-up Saquon Barkley.

Things are not good, and maybe, this team is ready to be sellers at the deadline.

If They Are, Steelers Must Strike

In 2024, Smith signed an extension worth $75 million over three years. It's designed to guarantee a lot of money, but doesn't take much of a cap hit for the team he's on. In 2027, his cap hit is just $14.7 million and in 2028, it'll be $20 million.

When it's over, he'll be 30 years old.

Smith will turn 28 this season and has missed time with a hamstring injury, but he still continues to show why Philadelphia trusted him to take over as the WR1 when A.J. Brown was traded. He's totaled 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns in just four games in 2026.

This is a player who has surpassed 1,000 yards four times in six years, and his worst year in terms of yards is 833.

Clearly, Smith is a top talent in the NFL, and if he ended up in Pittsburgh, he's the true WR1 they've been looking for. One with the ability to spread the field but also work interior routes. A player who is as fast as they come, and shifty in and out of his breaks.

Truthfully, he's the perfect wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers and exactly what the Steelers are, and have been looking for in a wideout.

Smith is Probably Expensive

While a lot of the names being tossed out for the Steelers in terms of a wide receiver trade are cheaper, Smith is likely going to cost a bit more.

Being a star wide receiver who's still clearly able to play at a high level, Smith will probably require close to, if not a second-round pick in return. Maybe a team gets lucky and lands him for a third-rounder, but it feels like the Eagles will be looking for a deal similar to their Brown one, which landed them a 2028 second.

The Steelers should only make the exception for Smith, but if he's available, he's worth overspending on.

He's affordable, productive and a star. Everything the Steelers have been looking for.

Plus, he can continue to stick around for two more seasons after 2026 and grow with Bernard and whoever is playing quarterback. It's the perfect situation for Pittsburgh, which has been trying to solve their wideout problem for years.

The trade talk will only grow over the next two weeks, but if Smith becomes available, the Steelers shouldn't hesitate to call. And if it's the right price, they should be even faster to say yes.