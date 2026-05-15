Predicting Every Steelers Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The goal for the Pittsburgh Steelers remains the same in 2026: make the playoffs.

The Steelers upgraded their roster throughout the offseason and have the look of a contender, but their hopes rest on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers, who is still expected to re-sign with the team.

Working under the presumption that Rodgers will return, here are our early score predictions for all 17 contests on Pittsburgh's regular season schedule.

Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Steelers took down the Falcons on the road in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign, and Acrisure Stadium should be rocking considering it's just the second season opener there since 2015.

Pittsburgh is plenty familiar with new Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski following his six-year stint in that same role with the Cleveland Browns. Furthermore, the Steelers' defense should be able to take advantage of the Falcons' less-than-ideal quarterback situation with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

Prediction: Win, 24-15 (1-0)

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) attempts to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Week 2: at New England Patriots

The Steelers went into Gillette Stadium and defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-14 in Week 3 last season.

New England ultimately went 14-3 and won the AFC before falling in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, however, and stopping MVP runner-up Drake Maye will be an incredibly tough task for Patrick Graham's defense.

Prediction: Loss, 27-20 (1-1)

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh avoided facing Joe Burrow last year while he dealt with his turf toe injury, but he will be back on the field at Acrisure Stadium for this matchup barring another injury.

The Bengals' defense is much-improved, and the offense should be lethal, but the Steelers are still the more well-rounded squad assuming Rodgers returns.

Prediction: Win, 24-21 (2-1)

Week 4: at Cleveland Browns (TNF)

The Steelers have lost three Thursday Night Football bouts in Cleveland since 2019 while also dropping four games in a row at Huntington Bank Field.

Though the Browns boast one of the NFL's best defenses, their offense is still far too weak, even with new head coach Todd Monken running the show, to get the job done against Pittsburgh in this one.

Prediction: Win, 17-7 (3-1)

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) chases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh faced the Colts at the height of their powers in Week 9 last year when the latter was 7-1 and still came away with a 27-20 win.

With a chance to beat Indianapolis for a second-straight year at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers come through and continue their hot start to the season.

Prediction: Win, 30-20 (4-1)

Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is 2-5 in his career against Pittsburgh, and the Steelers are 10-2 all-time vs. the Buccaneers, but those trends won't carry into 2026.

In a reunion with reigning Team MVP Award winner Kenneth Gainwell, the black and gold fall short on the road.

Prediction: Loss, 27-16 (4-2)

Week 7: at New Orleans Saints (NFL Paris Game)

The Steelers will take on the Saints in the inaugural NFL Paris Game at the Stade de France.

New Orleans is a potential sleeper team with their young core on offense, and it'll ultimately get the best of a veteran Pittsburgh squad in an upset.

Prediction: Loss, 23-21 (4-3)

Week 8: vs. Browns

The Steelers have not swept Cleveland since the 2021 campaign, but that'll change after another low-scoring affair between the AFC North rivals.

Prediction: Win, 17-13 (5-3)

Week 9: BYE

Pittsburgh enters its Week 9 bye at 5-3, which is good enough to be right in the mix for both the AFC North and a Wild Card spot.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) defends during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Week 10: at Bengals

The Steelers may have gotten the best of the Bengals at home in this hypothetical scenario, but Cincinnati gets its revenge at Paycor Stadium.

Prediction: Loss, 35-25 (5-4)

Week 11: at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh is 0-4 all-time at Lincoln Financial Field, and its fortunes aren't going to change this time around against one of the league's most talented teams in the battle of the Keystone State.

Prediction: Loss, 26-14 (5-5)

Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos (Black Friday)

After losing back-to-back games by double-digits on the road, the Steelers bounce back on a short week at home and topple a Broncos team that's due for some regression with Bo Nix at quarterback despite possessing an elite defense.

Prediction: Win, 21-17 (6-5)

Week 13: vs. Houston Texans (SNF)

Houston ended Pittsburgh's season in unceremonious fashion in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season, blowing them out 30-6 in what was Mike Tomlin's last game as the Steelers' head coach.

The Texans' offense is average, but their defense remains first-class and will once again give Rodgers problems.

Prediction: Loss, 24-10 (6-6)

Week 14: at Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF)

Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence had a productive first go of it together last season, finishing with a 13-4 record, but Pittsburgh's offense finds a way to break out in the warm weather on Monday Night Football and earn a win over a Jags team that won't be quite as prosperous as they were in 2025.

Prediction: Win, 31-20 (7-6)

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) cases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Week 15: at Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers swept the Ravens last year, but doing so in 2026 won't be quite as easy with Jesse Minter installed as the new coach alongside an improved roster.

Riding high off its win in Jacksonville, Pittsburgh isn't able to rise to the occasion on the road against Lamar Jackson and company in a crucial clash atop the AFC North.

Prediction: Loss, 27-23 (7-7)

Week 16: vs. Carolina Panthers

Lacking a true blowout victory up to this point in the campaign, the Steelers completely stifle Bryce Young while also dicing up Carolina's defense en route to a much-needed W.

Prediction: Win, 28-7 (8-7)

Week 17: at Tennessee Titans

Tennessee may not have a ton to play for in the penultimate week of the season, but it has enough young talent to keep it competitive with Pittsburgh and give it enough of a scare throughout the entire game.

Prediction: Win, 22-16 (9-7)

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after missing the game winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Week 18: vs. Ravens

In a repeat of last year's Week 18 thriller that saw the Steelers clinch the division after Tyler Loop missed what would've been a game-winning 44-yard field goal in the closing seconds, Pittsburgh matches that result and takes home the AFC North for a second-consecutive campaign.

Prediction: Win, 18-15 (10-7)

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