Ranking Steelers WR Trade Options

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very important decision to make ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. At 5-2, the team is in position to buy and add more pieces for a playoff push. At the same time, the Steelers know what awaits them in 2027. A new quarterback and multiple roster changes will happen, and the Steelers will need the 2027 NFL Draft to replenish talent on both sides of the ball.

That leaves general manager Omar Khan in a bind. Does he prioritize this year's team and their Super Bowl ambitions or the future of the organization?

To give this year's team a chance, they have to add another playmaking wide receiver.

5. Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers

One of the more disappointing options that could be acquired is former Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick, Quentin Johnston. He has size at 6'3" and possesses straight-line speed. That much the Steelers could benefit from.

But Johnston comes with huge red flags, the most notable is his inconsistent hands. In five games this season, he already has three drops. Add in his injury history, and Johnston poses a real boom-or-bust potential. If it worked, the Steelers would look like they hit the lottery. That's a big if, however, and if the gamble doesn't pay off, the team would be in a Mike Williams-esque situation once again.

4. Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars

It's a complexity to many as to why the Brian Thomas Jr. experiment is failing, but that's the reality for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Where folks are split is whether or not a change of scenery will bring back the BTJ he was as a rookie in 2024.

Maybe playing with Aaron Rodgers unlocks that player, but it's no guarantee.

What Thomas Jr. brings, without question, is size and strength, plus the ability to explode downfield. That's what made him so good, once upon a time, and that's what the Steelers could benefit from the rest of the way.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts

A quick, explosive receiver who can separate from defensive backs, 25-year-old Josh Downs is one of the top fits for the Steelers. In a very tough situation currently with the Indianapolis Colts selling off pieces for pennies on the dollar, Downs is likely the next to go during their liquidation sale.

For the Steelers, they could take advantage and get a player with both a 700- and 800-yard season for a day two or day three draft pick. That's a steal, and while he's not a superstar, Downs solves a ton of issues for this offense. He's also the most realistic trade target out there.

2. Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers

A name that recently popped up as a trade candidate and the better option from the Chargers is former second-round pick Ladd McConkey. After a 1,100-yard season as a rookie, he regressed statistically in 2025 with just 789 receiving yards.

But what remains is an extremely intelligent route-runner and a player who can make those difficult catches. That sounds exactly like the type of receiver Aaron Rodgers wants to throw to.

Acquiring McConkey will be difficult, admittedly. The Chargers are bad, really bad, but are they ready to give up on a productive and still-developing 24-year-old receiver while they still have a franchise quarterback? It would take me a lot of convincing to give him up, but maybe the Steelers can make the right trade proposal that brings McConkey to Pittsburgh.

1. DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

This one isn't so much about trade rumors swirling, it's more about how perfect this addition would be for the Steelers. The 27-year-old DeVonta Smith has been a productive and playmaking receiver since he entered the league. The Eagles are in a difficult spot, and they've already moved on from a few key pieces.

What makes Smith so enticing is twofold. The first is how he would complement Rodgers and open up the passing game. His speed, his ability to create separation and his extensive route tree would be a gift to Rodgers and the offense. Secondly, Smith is one of the most affordable receivers compared to how excellent he is. His salary cap hit for both 2027 and 2028 is less than $21 million, making it a bargain compared to the 1,000-yard production he annually produces.

Smith also will cost the Steelers the most, but he's easily worth it as long as the cost doesn't involve a first-round draft pick. He'd be an absolutely perfect fit in this offense and give the Steelers a legitimate, Super Bowl-quality offense.