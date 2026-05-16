Three Free Agent Targets for Steelers Heading Into OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of their more complete rosters in recent years, but there is still some room for improvement.

From not adding an inside linebacker in free agency (outside of re-signing Cole Holcomb) or the 2026 NFL Draft to having room for another veteran wide receiver, the Steelers could reach into the open market for depth at a number of different positions.

With that, here are three free agent targets for Pittsburgh with OTAs on the horizon.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a Hail Mary pass with no time left to beat the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Noah Brown, WR

Unless the Steelers anticipate Roman Wilson sticking around and taking a leap alongside Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich contributing as rookies, they'd benefit from bringing in a player like Brown to round out the depth chart.

He only played in four games for the Washington Commanders last season due to groin and ribs injuries, but the 30-year-old recorded a combined 1,575 yards and six touchdowns between the 2022 and 2024 campaigns.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Brown could fill the No. 4 receiver role in Pittsburgh (if healthy) behind DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard.

Oct 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (71) works against Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Kendall Lamm, OT

With questions about Broderick Jones' health as he recovers from a neck injury as well as first-round pick Max Iheanachor's readiness to start in Week 1, Pittsburgh's offensive tackle depth would benefit from a boost.

Lamm only logged seven offensive snaps with the Miami Dolphins in 2025, but he has 44 career starts and has been in the NFL since 2015.

The 33-year-old recorded 441 reps at right tackle in 2024 and 520 at left tackle in 2023 and would raise the floor of the Steelers' offensive line as a swing tackle off the bench.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Matt Milano, LB

Milano, a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2022, was a staple of the Buffalo Bills' defense for nearly a decade after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's been ravaged by injuries in recent years, however, playing just 21 games since the 2023 season due to a fractured leg (2023), bicep tear (2024) and pectoral injury (2025).

Milano's lost a step as a result and isn't nearly the same player he was towards the start of his career, but he still posted 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 492 defensive snaps last season.

The 31-year-old is worth a one-year prove-it deal for the Steelers, and if he stays healthy, he could be a solid contributor in the middle of the team's defense in 2026.

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