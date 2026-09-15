T.J. Watt's PFF Grade Proves Steelers Fans Right

Pittsburgh Steelers fans should have a smile on their faces now that Pro Football Focus' Week 1 grades are out and finalized.

T.J. Watt opened the season with a two-sack performance that also included a pick-six in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. He received a 92.3 overall grade from PFF in the process, which ranks No. 1 among 98 EDGE rushers.

Myles Garrett, who had often been the litmus test for Watt given their status as rivals in the AFC North when the former was a member of the Cleveland Browns, finished his Los Angeles Rams debut with an overall grade of 64.7 (No. 41 among EDGE rushers) while posting three pressures and no sacks.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Watt Regain the Edge Over Garrett This Season?

The strife between Watt and Garrett for who the better player is had really ramped up over the past few seasons, particularly once the latter won the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award over the former in 2023.

Garrett really continued to pull ahead with a historic 2025 campaign that saw him break the single-season sack record with 23.0, earning him DPOY honors once again while Watt finished with just 7.0 sacks in 14 contests for Pittsburgh.

The two stars are no longer in the same division after Garrett was traded to the Rams in the offseason, but the comparisons aren't going to stop regardless, especially if Watt has a resurgence in Patrick Graham's defense.

The 31-year-old looked like his old self against the Falcons, showing up in a big way against the run while being disruptive on what felt like a snap-to-snap basis as a pass rusher as well.

Garrett, meanwhile, underwent knee surgery and was placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning he'll miss at least four games as a result after battling through the injury in Los Angeles' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

If Watt builds on his monstrous Week 1 performance and his production matches that of an upper-echelon EDGE rusher in 2026, the debate between him and Garrett could very well be reignited.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Watt's Week 1 Showing Ranks Amongst His All-Time Performances

Watt's last two-sack outing before Week 1 vs. Atlanta came in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign against the New England Patriots. He also forced and recovered a fumble in that contest.

The only other game Watt has posted an interception and two sacks in, however, was his debut back in Week 1 of the 2017 season against the Browns.

Watt had never previously logged a defensive touchdown and two or more sacks in a contest either, putting his game against the Falcons in rarefied air.

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